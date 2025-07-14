Jalen Hurts Has Real Shot At Eagles History
The Philadelphia Eagles are lucky to have Jalen Hurts as the team’s franchise quarterback.
Most teams don’t have the security at the most crucial position that Philadelphia does. Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and should have a shot at more.
NFL.com’s Grant Gordon shared a column talking about each team that currently doesn't have an MVP award-winner in its team history and one person who could change that. For Philadelphia, Gordon talked about the possibility of Hurts being that guy for Philadelphia.
"Saquon Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season," Gordon said. "He leapfrogged an opponent backward (!!!) and landed on the Madden ’26 cover. The former Giant had a season for the ages and finished third in last year’s MVP voting. No running back has won MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012, and it would be next door to preposterous to think Barkley will duplicate his 2024 showing (no RB has ever run 2,000 yards in a season twice).
"Hence, if the Eagles are to have a player soar to the club’s first Super Bowl-era MVP, conventional wisdom says it will be Hurts. In the eyes of many, Hurts had a 'down' year before he piloted Philly to a Super Bowl triumph. He was an MVP runner-up in 2022 and was the Super Bowl LIX MVP. Once you’ve made that storied trip to Disney World, grabbing some MVP hardware is assuredly in reach."
If there is a guy who is going to win the award in the near future, it certainly seems likely that it would be Hurts.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Weighs In On Nick Sirianni