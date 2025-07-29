Jalen Hurts Reveals Biggest Change Of Eagles Career
It’s somewhat hard to believe that Jalen Hurts is just 26 years old. It feels like he’s been with the Philadelphia Eagles for much longer than just five years.
But, that’s the truth of it. Hurts was selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts began his NFL career mainly as a backup but took over the starting job fully in 2021 and has run with it ever since.
Hurts is a winner through and through. Since taking over as the Eagles’ starter fully in 2021, he has gone 45-17 and led Philadelphia to two Super Bowls, including the team’s Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. How will he respond? 2025 is a new year. Hurts, and the Eagles as a whole have been very clear about that. This is to the point that Hurts said he’s not even wearing his Super Bowl ring because he’s now past that Super Bowl.
The Eagles' signal-caller has been everything Philadelphia could hope for even though things haven’t always been perfect. There’s been some bumps along the way, but Philadelphia is loaded and lucky to have Hurts. So, what has changed with him, though? Hurts shared what he sees as his biggest difference from his rookie year to now in an interview with Forbes' DJ Siddiqi.
"I say the experience," Hurts said. "Experience is the biggest teacher. When you come in, you're exposed to a ton of different things. Ultimately, you just have to have the desire to continue to improve."
Hurts is a superstar and it wouldn't be a shock to see him take an even bigger step forward in 2025. He at least has said everything right this offseason.
