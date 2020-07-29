Jalen Hurts Set to Bond with Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts worked out with teammate DeSean Jackson in Tampa and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston during the offseason.

The quarterback lodged ahead of him on the Eagles’ depth chart, Carson Wentz, well, according to the Eagles rookie backup quarterback, “there really hasn’t been much of that communication” with Wentz.

It probably means nothing. Or it could mean everything.

After the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round last April, general manager Howie Roseman said that Wentz was told early on Friday, when the second and third rounds were conducted on April 24, that there was a possibility the Eagles could take Hurts and Wentz was fine with it.

Hurts spoke via videoconference on Tuesday and sounded as if, other than some talk on the phone and texts, the two quarterbacks have yet to do much of anything else.

That is certainly understandable with Wentz adapting to his new role as first-rime father after he and his wife Maddie welcomed a baby girl into the world just days after the draft ended.

As for Hurts, he didn’t seem to put off by the way Wentz handled his arrival in an offseason that was more virtual than anything else, and working out with Watson is easily explained since both share the services of private QB coach Quincy Avery.

“It has been kind of a weird deal,” said Hurts. “This whole offseason has been unprecedented, not being in the building, not experiencing things that I would have experienced in the traditional offseason or OTA type of deal.

“It’s just feeling each other out and building that relationship. When we both get into the building, it’ll be even better to get reps with him and watch him, and do those things, so I’m excited when the time comes.”

Presumably, the time has come, and the two new teammates are currently building that bond in mask-to-mask scenarios, coming off an offseason where Hurts absorbed whatever Wentz was putting forth during virtual meetings.

“It was great to sit in the meetings and hear (Carson) talk,” said Hurts. “See how he sees the game. Just hear him talk. He’s very knowledgeable with what he’s doing on offense. I just wanted to see him, and learn, and listen to those things, and soak it all in.”

Hurts insisted that all that is soaking is learning to play quarterback, nothing else.

“I’ve played quarterback my whole entire life,” said Hurts. “I’m here just trying to grow at that position, take steps to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

Asked if he envisions a role even is not as a starting quarterback, Hurts said:

“I don’t look into the expectations. I don’t worry about those things. I’m worried about just getting better as a quarterback every day. That’s what I’m worried about.”

Pressed further and asked if he would be comfortable doing other things in the offense, Hurts said:

“I don’t want to get into the semantics of those things. I’m just worried about improving. I’ve said it three times, and I don’t want to come off across any way. I’m just trying to improve every day. I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”

Hurts has been known as a good teammate in stops at Alabama, where he lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, and Oklahoma. He’s also been known to very competitive, just as any athlete would be who has made it to the highest level of his sport.

Hurts is in Philadelphia to play quarterback, and Wentz, as well as Nate Sudfeld, are in his way at the moment, and he sounded as if a man who is going to do whatever he can to make sure it doesn’t stay that way forever.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.