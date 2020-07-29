EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jalen Hurts Set to Bond with Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts worked out with teammate DeSean Jackson in Tampa and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston during the offseason.

The quarterback lodged ahead of him on the Eagles’ depth chart, Carson Wentz, well, according to the Eagles rookie backup quarterback, “there really hasn’t been much of that communication” with Wentz.

It probably means nothing. Or it could mean everything.

After the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round last April, general manager Howie Roseman said that Wentz was told early on Friday, when the second and third rounds were conducted on April 24, that there was a possibility the Eagles could take Hurts and Wentz was fine with it.

Hurts spoke via videoconference on Tuesday and sounded as if, other than some talk on the phone and texts, the two quarterbacks have yet to do much of anything else.

That is certainly understandable with Wentz adapting to his new role as first-rime father after he and his wife Maddie welcomed a baby girl into the world just days after the draft ended.

As for Hurts, he didn’t seem to put off by the way Wentz handled his arrival in an offseason that was more virtual than anything else, and working out with Watson is easily explained since both share the services of private QB coach Quincy Avery.

“It has been kind of a weird deal,” said Hurts. “This whole offseason has been unprecedented, not being in the building, not experiencing things that I would have experienced in the traditional offseason or OTA type of deal.

“It’s just feeling each other out and building that relationship. When we both get into the building, it’ll be even better to get reps with him and watch him, and do those things, so I’m excited when the time comes.”

Presumably, the time has come, and the two new teammates are currently building that bond in mask-to-mask scenarios, coming off an offseason where Hurts absorbed whatever Wentz was putting forth during virtual meetings.

“It was great to sit in the meetings and hear (Carson) talk,” said Hurts. “See how he sees the game. Just hear him talk. He’s very knowledgeable with what he’s doing on offense. I just wanted to see him, and learn, and listen to those things, and soak it all in.”

Hurts insisted that all that is soaking is learning to play quarterback, nothing else.

“I’ve played quarterback my whole entire life,” said Hurts. “I’m here just trying to grow at that position, take steps to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

Asked if he envisions a role even is not as a starting quarterback, Hurts said:

“I don’t look into the expectations. I don’t worry about those things. I’m worried about just getting better as a quarterback every day. That’s what I’m worried about.”

Pressed further and asked if he would be comfortable doing other things in the offense, Hurts said:

“I don’t want to get into the semantics of those things. I’m just worried about improving. I’ve said it three times, and I don’t want to come off across any way. I’m just trying to improve every day. I’m trying to be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”

Hurts has been known as a good teammate in stops at Alabama, where he lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, and Oklahoma. He’s also been known to very competitive, just as any athlete would be who has made it to the highest level of his sport.

Hurts is in Philadelphia to play quarterback, and Wentz, as well as Nate Sudfeld, are in his way at the moment, and he sounded as if a man who is going to do whatever he can to make sure it doesn’t stay that way forever.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeSean Jackson Embraces Mentorship Role

Some veterans resist tutoring their eventual replacement, but the Eagles WR has been assisting Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts with their transition to the NFL

John McMullen

More than a Miracle Landed Herman Edwards Atop No. 46 Rankings

The cornerback played nine seasons with Eagles as an UDFA and started 135 games

Ed Kracz

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to Opt-Out

The speedy pass-catcher has told the Eagles he plans to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19

John McMullen

by

Footballfan55

Jalen Hurts Makes the Most of a 'Weird' Offseason

Jalen Hurts made the most of a strange offseason, incorporating everything from virtual huddles to personal tutors and actual grass time

John McMullen

Carson Wentz jacked, Doug Pederson Aiming for Creativity

Eagles QB looks like he spent time in weight room while head coach mulled ways to come up with the best 53 players for his roster without preseason games

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

Jalen Reagor Eager to Learn More than Only One WR Position

The Eagles rookie may have to learn as many spots as he can with Marquise Goodwin opting out and Alshon Jeffery's health status unclear for the opener

Ed Kracz

Productive Safety Greg Jackson Tops Eagles' No. 47 Class

Productive safety Greg Jackson is the best Eagle player to wear No. 47

John McMullen

Two Key Questions Tackled by Doug Pederson on Eve of Camp

The Eagles head coach discussed the two big moves on the offensive line and the status of WR Alshon Jeffery

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

Only 10 players Wore No. 48 for Eagles, None Better than Wes Hopkins

The former safety, who was taken in 35th overall in the 1983 draft, spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia

Ed Kracz

by

Sonny92544

Eagles' Rookies May Get Fast-Tracked After All

The Eagles' 2020 draft class runs 10 deep, a number that matches the output from the previous two years combined.

John McMullen