Jalen Hurts Sparks Eagles to First Halftime Lead in More Than 2 Months

The Eagles lead the 10-win New Orleans Saints 17-0 at halftime, which is first tie they led after two quarters since Week 4 on Oct. 4

PHILADELPHIA – In his first professional start, rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts did something the Eagles hadn’t done in more than two months, and that was take a lead into the halftime locker room.

Hurts wasted little time revving an Eagles engine that had been stalled in the first half in seemingly forever. It was on the Eagles’ second possession that Hurts led a seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a 15-yard touchdown throw to Alshon Jeffery early in the second quarter to open the scoring.

The Eagles went out to take a 17-0 lead at the break, with Miles Sanders scoring on an 82-yard run with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter.

The Eagles had averaged just 4.1 points in the last seven games in the first half with Carson Wentz at quarterback.

It was the first time the Eagles had led at halftime since Week 4 when they held an 8-7 edge over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 4.

It was the second straight week Hurts threw a touchdown pass on fourth down. Last one he tossed a 32-yarder to Greg Ward.

It was Jeffery’s first TD catch since Dec. 1, 2019, against the Miami Dolphins. It was his 20th TD as an Eagle and he now has 21, with his other coming on a running play last year.

Hurts led the Eagles into field goal range with just a few seconds left in the first half, but Jake Elliott clanked a 22-yard field goal off the upright, otherwise, the Eagles would have led 20-0 at the intermission.

Hurts completed 12 of 21 passes for 129 yards with one TD and a passer rating of 91.2. He also had seven carries for 75 yards with Miles Sanders running for 96 yards on eight carries.

Jalen Reagor had two catches for 46 yards.

The Eagles’ defense held the Saints to 98 yards of total offense and five first downs.

