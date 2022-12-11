Jalen Hurts Throws 2 TDs, Eagles Race to Halftime Lead in New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Jalen Hurts put up just seven points on his last trip to MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

The Eagles quarterback had that in the first quarter on Sunday. Then doubled it in the second and didn’t stop there.

He threw for two touchdowns from distance, one to DeVonta Smith from 41 yards out with 12:05 to play in the second quarter and then a 31-yard toss to A.J. Brown from 33 yards with 8:16 to play as the Eagles raced to a 24-7 lead over the Giants in Week 14.

Hurts led the offense on scoring drives on the teams’ first three possessions.

He used eight different receivers in the first quarter when he was 11-for-13 for 79 yards. He finished the half 17-for-24 with two TDs and 171 yards.

Hurts lost 13-7 last year to the Giants on his only trip to North Jersey.

The Eagles’ first TD march spanned 84 yards and consumed 8 minutes, 5 seconds, and 14 plays. It was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Miles Sanders on third down.

It was Sanders’ 10th rushing score of the season, making him the first Eagles RB to hit double digits in rushing touchdowns since LeSean McCoy had a franchise record 17 in 2011.

Sanders needs 32 more yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career.

The Eagles’ offense has now scored on its opening possession in six of the last seven games and was the eighth time in 12 games they have done that.

The lead grew to 14-0 with a 91-yard drive that took 4:55 and 12 plays to traverse.

The TD came on a terrific throw from Hurts to Smith. The score, with 12:05 to play in the half, came on fourth-and-seven.

Brown was then on the receiving end of another TD that stretch the lead to 21-0. It was Brown’s 10th TD of the season, one short of his career high and the first Eagles WR to have 10 TDs receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

That drive needed only one play and took all of eight seconds after Giants punter Jamie Gillan dropped the punt try then booted it off the ground. That was a 10-yard penalty from the spot and set Philly up with good field position.

The Eagles’ defense made life uncomfortable for Daniel Jones right from the start, sacking him twice on New York’s first possession.

Josh Sweat got to him first. It was Sweat’s fourth sack in the last three games, and he now has 7.5.

Haason Reddick then got to Jones for his 10th sack of the season, giving him three straight seasons of double-digit sacks.

Fletcher Cox sacked Jones in the final seconds of the second quarter. It was his third straight game with a sack. He has six this season.

New York was able to score its TD after the Giants blocked an Arryn Siposs punt in the end zone. Siposs tried to advance the ball but was ruled out at the 15. He took a late hit out of bounds, but a penalty flag never came, allowing the Giants to set up at that spot.

Siposs was injured on the play.

New York's score made it 21-7 with 2:57 to play.

Boston Scott, though, had a 66-yard kickoff return to set Philly up at the 35. The drive stalled after reaching the 7 and the Eagles settled for a 29-yard field goal from Jake Elliott with 54 seconds left.

Britain Covey was the holder, a job usually performed by Siposs.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.