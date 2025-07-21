Jalen Hurts Will Make Eagles Fans Run Through Wall
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and yet a player at the center of it all has caught some heat this offseason.
That has been the case with Jalen Hurts. The young signal-caller has done everything possible Philadelphia could have asked of him over the last few years and he has done nothing but shine. Hurts is just 26 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award winner. There aren't many guys out there who have had the success that Hurts has had over a similar timeframe.
Hurts is special and is one of the top dual-threat options in the game, but a strong supporting cast and passing numbers impacted by the running game have led to criticism for him. But, it doesn't sound like he cares.
"There’s a lot of passion that oozes from me when I overcome something, I conquer a moment or take advantage of an opportunity," Hurts said in an interview shared by the Eagles on YouTube. "That brings a lot of passion from me. Whether I express it or not, that’s a whole ’nother situation. But tons of passion in this game, this game I play, this game I love. I put so much time into it, so that’s what kind of unlocks that passion.
"I don’t think there’s a mountain that I can’t climb because with my work ethic, I know I will. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and that’s just always been the mentality I’ve had because of the prep and the work, resilience, and all of the things of that nature.”
There's a lot of noise out there, but it doesn't sound like that is impacting Hurts too much.