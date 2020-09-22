SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Jalen Mills Wants Others to Turn the Page on No. 27

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The path is an obvious one to take coming off a disastrous defensive performance in which the back seven seemed particularly unprepared to deal with the Los Angeles' Rams' bread and butter of pre-snap motion and misdirection.

What would Malcolm Jenkins have done?

For six seasons Jenkins was the most versatile defender on Jim Schwartz's defense and a vocal leader that held everyone accountable both on the field and in the locker room.

Surely Jenkins could have stopped the bleeding and gotten everyone on the same page.

“Can we please stop doing that?” Jalen Mills pleaded when talking about his mentor and "big brother."

“This team, we have enough leaders, we have enough captains. There’s no void as far as in our leaders and our captains on this team. And guys are doing their part. We had a rough patch these last two weeks and we’re going to get them fixed.”

Earlier Tuesday, Schwartz ran a counterintuitive notion up the flagpole saying that simplifying the defense against the Rams turned out to be a grave mistake.

“A more complex game plan would have narrowed the focus of each individual player," said the defensive coordinator. "It would have made it more difficult to execute, but it would have narrowed the focus."

It seemed like each of the Eagles defenders could verbalize what was in store but couldn't translate that knowledge into actionable intelligence.

That means it's at least fair to question whether Jenkins, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the smartest safeties in the game, could have at least calmed down some of the issues.

“It’s hard to replace a Malcolm, you know?” coach Doug Pederson admitted on the team's flagship radio station Monday. “I think it’s hard. His leadership the last couple of seasons is something that’s hard for someone to just step in and take that role.”

Mills moved from cornerback back to safety to help replace Jenkins but it takes a village to duplicate someone who played all seven positions on the back end at times, according to Schwartz.

At 32, however, Jenkins was expensive and slipping in coverage, something exemplified on Monday night when Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller had his way with the veteran.

In other words, it's time to turn the page and find a different way to do things, something Mills echoed.

“That’s my big brother,” Mills said. “But at the end of the day, I feel like we gotta get that out. You know what I’m saying? People gotta get that out of their heads. Everybody watched the game last night, 27 was playing for the Saints.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Monday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Lane Johnson Eager to See Offense Take Flight

The RT wants to help set up the passing game with an early, effective run game even as the team will have to juggle the OL with Isaac Seumalo being put in IR

Ed Kracz

Jim Schwartz Takes Blame for Eagles' Defensive Woes

Days after getting boat-raced by the Los Angeles Rams, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz expressed the counterintuitive notion that simplifying things was incorrect

John McMullen

O-Line Play Could be One Less Worry for Eagles, even Without Isaac Seumalo

Who starts at LG now - Matt Pryor or Jamon Brown - doesn't seem as big of a concern now after the unit didn't allow a sack against the Rams

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts Assumes Backup Role

The small package of plays for the rookie quarterback generated more yawns than excitement, but having him on the field could be the start of something

John McMullen

Eagles Are Failing the COVID Stress Test

The Eagles followed up an epic collapse against the talent-deficient Washington Football Team with a road-apple performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

John McMullen

Doug Pederson Looks for Answers on Carson Wentz's Struggles

Meanwhile, OL Isaac Seumalo is expected to miss a few weeks with injury and will likely do a stint on Injured Reserve

Ed Kracz

A Look Inside the Numbers of Eagles' 37-19 Loss Tells an Interesting Story

Miles Sanders was a bright spot for Philadelphia an early betting line on Sunday's game with Bengals, and more

Ed Kracz

Panic or Not to Panic? That is Now the Question for Eagles Fans

The Eagles players don't think it is, but here are three reasons why it is and three reasons why maybe they are right

Ed Kracz

Carson Wentz is Stuck in Reverse

Eagles QB Carson Wentz was the runner-up to Goff back in 2016 and fit back into that role seamlessly Sunday with a second consecutive less-than-inspiring performance

John McMullen

Eagles-Rams Report Card: 'The Sky Isn't Falling' Edition

Sean McVay's offense was good enough to generate 449 yards of offense during a 37-19 win that dropped the Eagles to 0-2 on the young season.

John McMullen