PHILADELPHIA – Two former first-round draft picks without a role beyond being backups remain Eagles.

Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard were still on the roster as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the roster had to be trimmed to 53 players.

It makes sense that the Eagles kept Dillard, given their lack of anybody to backup starter Jordan Mailata at left tackle. Dillard was the 22nd player taken overall in 2019.

Reagor, on the other hand, is expected to be the fifth receiver and probably the punt returner. He was the 21st player taken overall in 2020.

Just because both players are still on the team doesn’t mean they will be when the team heads to Detroit to open the season on Sept. 11.

Cornerback Eric Rowe, a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2015, was traded on Sept. 6, 2016, to the Patriots, just days after the 53-man roster was cemented, for a fourth-round pick.

A source indicated that Eagles GM Howie Roseman was seeking a fourth-round pick that could become a third based on playtime and statistics in 2022. Teams that had the most interest, per another source, were the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roseman pulled off a big deal in landing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson will start at safety opposite Marcus Epps, after the Eagles released veteran safety Anthony Harris just prior to making the move.

Three undrafted free agents made the final roster _ safety Brian Blankenship, offensive lineman Josh Sills, and cornerback Josh Jobe.

One who did not make it was Britain Covey. The punt returner/receiver was one of the final cuts, however.

Two players perceived to be on the bubble, former fourth-round pick and safety K'Von Wallace, and third-round pick and linebacker Davion Taylor, made the roster.

Defensive tackle Kobe Smith was waived injured with WR Greg Ward being placed on Reserve/Injured.

Here is the 53:

Quarterback (2)

Jalen Hurts

Gardner Minshew

Running Back (3)

Kenneth Gainwell

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Wide Receiver (5)

A.J. Brown

Zach Pascal

Jalen Reagor

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Tight End (3)

Grant Calcaterra

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Offensive Line (10)

Landon Dickerson

Andre Dillard

Jack Driscoll

Lane Johnson

Cam Jurgens

Jason Kelce

Jordan Mailata

Sua Opeta

Isaac Seumalo

Josh Sills

Defensive Line (9)

Derek Barnett

Fletcher Cox

Jordan Davis

Brandon Graham

Javon Hargrave

Tarron Jackson

Josh Sweat

Marlon Tuipulotu

Milton Williams

Linebackers (8)

Shaun Bradley

Nakobe Dean

T.J. Edwards

Kyron Johnson

Patrick Johnson

Haason Reddick

Davion Taylor

Kyzir White

Cornerback (6)

James Bradberry

Josh Jobe

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Josiah Scott

Darius Slay

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship

Marcus Epps

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

K'Von Wallace

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Arryn Siposs

