Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard Remain Eagles - For Now
PHILADELPHIA – Two former first-round draft picks without a role beyond being backups remain Eagles.
Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard were still on the roster as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the roster had to be trimmed to 53 players.
It makes sense that the Eagles kept Dillard, given their lack of anybody to backup starter Jordan Mailata at left tackle. Dillard was the 22nd player taken overall in 2019.
Reagor, on the other hand, is expected to be the fifth receiver and probably the punt returner. He was the 21st player taken overall in 2020.
Just because both players are still on the team doesn’t mean they will be when the team heads to Detroit to open the season on Sept. 11.
Cornerback Eric Rowe, a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2015, was traded on Sept. 6, 2016, to the Patriots, just days after the 53-man roster was cemented, for a fourth-round pick.
A source indicated that Eagles GM Howie Roseman was seeking a fourth-round pick that could become a third based on playtime and statistics in 2022. Teams that had the most interest, per another source, were the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roseman pulled off a big deal in landing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson will start at safety opposite Marcus Epps, after the Eagles released veteran safety Anthony Harris just prior to making the move.
Three undrafted free agents made the final roster _ safety Brian Blankenship, offensive lineman Josh Sills, and cornerback Josh Jobe.
One who did not make it was Britain Covey. The punt returner/receiver was one of the final cuts, however.
Two players perceived to be on the bubble, former fourth-round pick and safety K'Von Wallace, and third-round pick and linebacker Davion Taylor, made the roster.
Defensive tackle Kobe Smith was waived injured with WR Greg Ward being placed on Reserve/Injured.
Here is the 53:
Quarterback (2)
Jalen Hurts
Gardner Minshew
Running Back (3)
Kenneth Gainwell
Miles Sanders
Boston Scott
Wide Receiver (5)
A.J. Brown
Zach Pascal
Jalen Reagor
DeVonta Smith
Quez Watkins
Tight End (3)
Grant Calcaterra
Dallas Goedert
Jack Stoll
Offensive Line (10)
Landon Dickerson
Andre Dillard
Jack Driscoll
Lane Johnson
Cam Jurgens
Jason Kelce
Jordan Mailata
Sua Opeta
Isaac Seumalo
Josh Sills
Defensive Line (9)
Derek Barnett
Fletcher Cox
Jordan Davis
Brandon Graham
Javon Hargrave
Tarron Jackson
Josh Sweat
Marlon Tuipulotu
Milton Williams
Linebackers (8)
Shaun Bradley
Nakobe Dean
T.J. Edwards
Kyron Johnson
Patrick Johnson
Haason Reddick
Davion Taylor
Kyzir White
Cornerback (6)
James Bradberry
Josh Jobe
Avonte Maddox
Zech McPhearson
Josiah Scott
Darius Slay
Safety (4)
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
K'Von Wallace
Specialists (3)
Jake Elliott
Rick Lovato
Arryn Siposs
