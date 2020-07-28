Jalen Reagor Eager to Learn More than Only One WR Position

Doug Pederson said in June he wants first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor to worry about learning only the X wide receiver position behind DeSean Jackson.

On Tuesday evening, during a videoconference call, Reagor said he wants to learn everything – X, Y, Z, whatever the alphabet calls for he’s all in.

“They’ve just been emphasizing for me to learn X and Z, and to just learn,” said Reagor. “I prided myself on being adaptable to every situation. I feel like if I know the whole playbook rather than just X or Z then it will make it easier to move me around. They’re emphasizing to learn and take in everything.”

The Eagles decreasing depth could play a role in the decision to cross-train Reagor, much the way the Eagles did with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside last year in JJAW’s rookie season.

On Tuesday, Marquise Goodwin opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, on Tuesday, the Eagles placed Alshon Jeffery on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).

If Jeffery is unable to play before the start of the regular season, the Eagles can place him on the Reserve/PUP list, which would keep him sidelined for the first six weeks of the season.

Suddenly, Reagor could find himself with more opportunities to figure out the puzzle that sometimes baffles rookie receivers.

“(Reps) are out of my hands,” said Reagor. “I don’t know. I just look at it as things happen. People get hurt. Like Marquise him opting out, those are things that can happen. I’m just going to look at it like I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Reagor did all he could in the offseason’s virtual world. He worked out at his high school in Texas to stay in shape. He texted and spoke with quarterback Carson Wentz about routes and signals and got advice from veteran receiver and teammate DeSean Jackson.

What did Jackson tell him?

“He called me the day after the draft and a few days after that (and) just told me to go in with a mission in my mind, go in with a chip on my shoulder, and know I can make a big contribution,” said Reagor. “It’s the reason this organization drafted me. They believed in me. Don’t wait at the back, just go ahead and step in now. Why wait? Just go ahead and take it with a full head of steam.”

Now that rookies and quarterbacks are in the building again, after clearing their COVID-19 tests, Reagor is eager to step up to the next level.

“I’m here I’m trying to learn every position but they’re telling me to focus in on this position, focus in on this position,” he said. “Now we’re having installs every day and practice, so I feel like this is a great opportunity. I look over them a lot because I have to. I’d rather not be out there guessing, but relax, playing, and in tune with everybody.”

Instead of a voice on the phone, Wentz is now live and in person.

“I’ll be able to be hands-on with him, be able to actually see him, be around him, see his habits, and be a sponge to him,” said Reagor of his quarterback.

Then there are Reagor’s fellow draft mates at his position – John Hightower and Quez Watkins.

Once the meeting ended during the virtual offseason, the three receivers Facetimed with each other. They would go over the playbook. Sometimes, they would do walkthroughs together virtually.

More importantly, they developed that rookie class bond.

“You’d think we been teammates for years,” said Reagor. “We’re out here helping each other … We’re gelling together fine. I feel like I’ve known those guys for a minute. We’re here to help each other and I want to see those guys succeed.”

With the Eagles a bit thin at the position once again, with Goodwin gone and Jeffery’s health status unclear, those three could have plenty of success together in their near futures.

