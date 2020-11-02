Jalen Reagor Takes Needed Step in Return

PHILADELPHIA - The numbers didn't stand out but the Eagles offense did take some incremental steps forward Sunday night that didn't involve Travis Fulgham in a hardly-aesthetic 23-9 win over disappointing Dallas.

Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor returned after missing five games with a thumb injury that required surgery and the quick healer, who earlier this season cut weeks off a shoulder rehab, paid dividends in the form of his first NFL touchdown and the finisher on a two-point conversion after Fulgham put the Eagles on top for good with a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

In his return, Reagor played 46 of the team's 63 offensive snaps (73 percent) behind Greg Ward and Fulgham, who played 59 apiece (94 percent).

Although Dallas Goedert also returned from a leg injury against the Cowboys, Doug Pederson's offense is still without Zach Ertz (ankle) so 11 personnel has become the team's default setting.

Reagor ended up with five touches on Sunday night - three receptions for 16 yards, a 6-yard run on an innovative veer play first unveiled in Wednesday's team install period, and the two-point conversion toss.

It was hardly perfect, though.

Reagor didn't get an opportunity to showcase his speed, other than racing across the formation for the 2-yard TD toss from Wentz late in the first quarter in which he was bumped off the goal line but righted himself, placed the football in his left hand, and reached for the pylon just in case he hadn't broken the plane earlier.

The veer play and the TD both showed how Reagor can stretch the field horizontally as well as vertically, an ingredient in the offense that had been missing.

"It was a blessing," Reagor said when discussing his first NFL touchdown. "Patience is key and I believe what's for you is for you, so it was a blessing and it was surreal, a surreal moment."

The injuries have been tough on Reagor, the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft, largely because of what's gone on around the league.

Justin Jefferson, the former LSU star who many had pegged going to Philadelphia if available, was passed over and chosen by Minnesota at No. 22 where he's become an instant star. The 25th pick by San Francisco, Brandon Aiyuk, has also opened eyes and is a very similar player to Reagor when it comes to traits.

"It wasn’t hard because I believe in … my faith is strong so I believe what’s for you is for you and what’s meant to be will be," Reagor said leading up to the game when asked about other rookies excelling. "I’m patient.

"... I want to see everybody succeed. I’m just going to continue to stay in my lane and stay focused on me and the Eagles’ organization and then I’m gonna move on from there."

That patience paid off to a degree against the Cowboys, Reagor settled in as the Z receiver for the most part with Fulgham handling the X duties and Ward manning the slot.

Things would have looked even better if Reagor hauled in a catchable 50/50 ball down the right sideline that could have been a 32-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Known for his contested-catch ability in college at TCU that part of his game hasn't manifested itself for Reagor in the pros just yet, but Sunday night was just the third game of his NFL career.

"It’s just doing better on my part and just making sure (Carson and I) get the reps in practice throughout the week and just keep going back to work,” Reagor said.

Wentz struggled himself and had four turnovers against the Cowboys but also a handful of top-tier throws. The QB1 understands the offense is a work in progress due to all the injuries and moving parts over the first half of the season.

On paper, the musical chairs seem to be settling down at WR and that should help both sides of the equation.

"I'm really excited about them," Wentz said of his young WRs. "I feel like I've been talking about them quite a bit this year with how they've developed ever since camp. It's hard to be a young guy and be thrust into playing right away. Especially with really no offseason.

"Every week is great learning for them and they're getting better by the week."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

