Jamon Brown is Waiting in the Wings for his Chance with Eagles

He is the one waiting in the wings, a 6-4, 340-pound mountain of a man who had the temerity to call Brandon Brooks “an enormous human being.”

Jamon Brown could be the next in line to assume Brooks’ job at right guard, depending on how seond-year undrafted free agent Nate Herbig acquits himself against the Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald on Sunday.

It was Brown who was signed off the practice squad of the Chicago Bears earlier in the week, maybe because the Eagles had seen him play against them three different times with three different teams - the Rams, the team that picked him out of Louisville in the third round of the 205 draft, the Giants, and the Falcons.

“I can’t remember how all of them went,” said Brown. “I hope I was victorious in at least a couple of those and hoping that’s what helped me land here.”

The Eagles told him what helped land him in Philadelphia was that he was, according to Brown, “a big guy, that I move fairly well, take up space, and then I can be physical at the point of attack.”

Brown is a veteran of 60 games in the NFL, with 47 starts, many of them at right guard.

Brooks, who is an inch taller than Brown but about five pounds or so lighter, is the Eagles’ right guard, but not this season, as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Brown has never met Brooks, but said he is looking forward to it.

“I’ve only known him from afar being able to watch him on film, but I think he’s a great player,” said Brown. “I think he’s an enormous human being and I think at times on film you see how enormous he is. When he gets his hands on you, he’s dynamic.

"I know that he was a big part of what was going on here and for me, it’s just being able to step in and not be a Brandon Brooks but be a Jamon Brown and do what I do and help Philly and this offense, one, put up points how we want to and then win football games.

“I’m excited to meet Brandon and picking his brain and seeing what I can learn from him and hoping he gets healthy soon.”

Brown said he was a bit shocked when he didn’t make the Bears’ roster initially but was happy when he was called into a meeting and told the Eagles wanted him on their 53-man roster.

“I felt like this was an opportunity to come to a great organization and see if I can help us win some football games,” he said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity and I’m excited to see what it holds.”

Exactly what his future holds – will he eventually start this season or be a valuable reserve? – isn’t yet known.

One advantage for him is that he has played in several different systems and, though the terminology changes, he said, “it’s not like I’m reading Chinese,” it is just, “learning how we do things and picking up the Philly way,” he said.

Brown added: “Right now, everybody is just trying to get me up to speed, I’m trying to get up to speed and making sure I know this system the best I can because, again, going into a game you’re going to need to know the system inside and out for all those different situations that you can be put in.

“As far as where I can be for playing time I have to let the coaches evaluate … my main focus is making sure is, I get in good with my teammates, I get in good with this organization, learn the ways of the Eagles, then I’m ready when my number’s called.”

