Jason Kelce Opens Up About Eagles' Legendary Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to look exactly the same by the time the 2025 season gets here.
This is obvious at this point. The Eagles have lost a lot of players in free agency already but there has been more than that. On top of losing guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, the Eagles also lost Brandon Graham as he announced his retirement after 15 years with the franchise.
Philadelphia is surely going to miss Graham. Fellow Eagles legend Jason Kelce opened up about the loss of Graham on the "New Heights" podcast.
"Retired Tuesday, press conference (was) very emotional," Kelce said. "Listen, I’ve been talking to BG for a long time and obviously he made it known before this season’s gonna be his final year. He was playing so good before his tricep injury. I was like, ‘Man, is he going to do it again?’ And he still could—like, he could definitely still play...
"And I don’t know if there’s anybody in my 10-years with the Philadelphia Eagles that put more into the game as a player, as a teammate. He loved football, he loved his teammates… I don’t know that anybody represented what it is to be a Philadelphia Eagle than Brandon. Like the genuine love to be on the field with your teammates, the energy he brought on a daily basis."
It's sad to see Graham go, but it was a storybook ending to his career. He was able to return after a season-ending injury and win his second Super Bowl. What more could you ask for?