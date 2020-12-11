Jason Peters' Season is Over, and so Might His Career

Set to turn 39 in January and coming off his 17th season, the end could be here for a player who had a Hall of Fame career

Jason Peters’ season is over, and maybe his career, too.

The Eagles' forever left tackle who transitioned to right guard late this year will have surgery on his toe. He will turn 39 in January and will be coming off his 17th NFL season.

“It’s an injury that we’ve known about and he’s literally battled through it,” said head coach Doug Pederson on Friday morning. “He’s done everything he can for this football team. I appreciate Jason Peters a lot. He means a lot to me personally, not only on the field but off the field as well. He’s going to be missed.

“He wanted to be out there with his teammates for the remainder of the season. It’s just to the point right now where the injury is a little too bad to continue.”

Pederson said he did not have a conversation with Peters about whether or not he will try to return in 2021.

If Peters does decide to try to play an 18th season, it likely won’t be with the Eagles, though he may not have come back this season if not for a significant injury to Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his Achilles while working out in June.

Peters returned to play right guard, but another injury struck, this one to second-year left tackle Andre Dillard, who tore a biceps muscle in August.

The injury cleared the way for Peters to return to left tackle, a position he played until the last two weeks when he was moved back to right guard again, allowing Jordan Mailata to step in at left tackle.

“You get to meet a guy that’s just been a staple in the game, one of the left tackles in the game,” said Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson. “He’s been doing it a long time, hell, 17 years, that’s a lifetime. I hope it’s not his last time playing, but if it is it’s been an honor and pleasure practicing and seeing his work habits, learning from him as far as what to do off the field.

“Somebody who’s been playing that long, been around, you talk to him about money, girl situations, anything, he’s going to have insight for you. He’s a super cool guy, so just to meet guys like that has been a blessing. Like I said, I hope it’s not his last time but if it is, it’s been a blessing and I really appreciate him.”

Peters started at left tackle for 12 years with the Eagles, after arriving in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, who had signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2004.

Nate Herbig, who started the first eight games of the season at right guard, will take over for Peters.

“For me, it’s everything little thing he does,” said Herbig when asked how Peters has helped him during his two seasons in the league. “How he takes care of his body, how he approaches a game, his film study, what he eats, how he works out, just everything because, at the end of the day, he’s a Hall of Famer. I would hope to have half the career that he’s had to this point.”

