Javon Hargrave Contract Extension Should Be an Offseason Priority

The Eagles' DT had his most productive season, and even after turning 29, he still has less wear and tear than Fletcher Cox and could be the team's anchor for the next few years

The Eagles made a costly investment when signing Javon Hargrave as an unrestricted free agent during the 2020 off-season. Following his performance in the first year of that contract, there were questions as to whether or not it was a wise move by general manager Howie Roseman.

Then the 2021 season happened, and the new question about Hargrave should be — how much more money should the Pro Bowl defensive tackle be given on a contract extension?

Hargrave provided the Eagles with stellar pass-rushing production and looked the part of a top-five interior defensive lineman based on his 2021 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hargrave averaged a pressure every seven snaps he was on the field rushing the passer. To put that into perspective, PFF had the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald with the same number, and Donald is considered the best DT in the NFL.

After playing a career-high 727 snaps this past season, Hargrave had a career-best one missed tackle. The Pro Bowler was credited for 32 plays blown up, meaning stopping the offense for negative or no gain, which again was a career-best.

Pro Football Focus had Hargrave as one of only seven interior defensive linemen tallying 60 pressures. Hargrave finished fourth in their pass rush grading metric behind Donald and fellow Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.

Hargrave's 7.5 sacks were a career-high, and he made his first Pro Bowl, even notching a sack in Sunday's Pro Bowl game.

One drawback could be Hargrave's age.

He turned 29 on Monday, which would make him 30 when his current deal expires.

Some may be concerned about paying big money to a player on the latter side of his career, but if you dive into how many snaps he has played in his career (3,412), it’s significantly less in comparison to Fletcher Cox’s first six seasons (4,689).

With 1,277 fewer snaps, Hargrave is a product of the system he was in with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that shows how much tread is left on his tires for Philadelphia.

Plus, he would seem like a solid foundation for a D-line that figures to be in flux over the next year or two with Cox's status unknown.

The Eagles tried to trade Cox prior to this past year's trade deadline and could look to do so again.

If Cox goes, the cupboard would be pretty bare along the interior of the defensive line.

Milton Williams showed that he could be poised for a big step in Year 2, but, after last year's third-round draft pick, there isn't much else.

Hargrave could be that anchor if Roseman shows a willingness to act upon the ‘What have you done for me lately?’ philosophy and extend Hargrave immediately, even if it’s at the expense of keeping Cox.

Ideally, keeping both defensive tackles in Philadelphia for the 2022 season would be best for the team, but the Eagles can’t risk Hargrave getting anywhere close to the open market with the way he’s producing.

If Cox’s money prohibits the team from giving Hargrave a similar or higher amount, the Eagles have to decide between the two. And Hargrave would be the answer.

The longer the Eagles wait, the higher his price will rise. Hargrave was a coveted free agent once before, but now, the defensive tackle showed he can be even better than he was when he arrived as a free agent from the Steelers.

Hargrave’s career is trending upwards, and his on-the-field production in 2021 should be viewed as a blueprint of what to expect further.

Roseman would be wise once again to make another investment in his prized free-agent addition and giving Hargrave a contract extension should be on top of the Eagles’ off-season to-do list after showing Eagles fans and the rest of the NFL that he is worth every penny.

