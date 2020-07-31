Jeff Stoutland Avoids 'Garden Path' With Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata is so impressive physically that even former NFL offensive linemen like Brian Baldinger and Ross Tucker have gushed about the potential of the Australian-born giant.

Pairing a 6-foot-8 nearly 350-pound frame with elite movement skills will get many excited, but Jeff Stoutland has always understood the project on his hands for what it is, the opportunity to take a blank canvas and turn it into a wonderful piece of art.

Entering his third year with Mailata, Stoutland has been hit with a few hiccups along the way starting with a balky back that wiped out Mailata’s ability to practice for most of last season.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the grass time of a typical offseason and has pushed things back even further this summer when it comes to training camp and actual football practice.

More so, Mailata was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he’s either tested positive for the virus or was around someone who did. With on-field work less than two weeks away it’s uncertain if Mailata will even be allowed to fight for a roster spot behind projected starting tackles Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson, the latter of which is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list and confirmed a positive test.

Stoutland, the Eagles’ veteran OL coach and run-game coordinator, rarely minces words and that held true on Friday when he met the media via Zoom and was asked about Mailata’s progress.

“I’m always as honest as I can be. I don’t want to lead you down the garden path, so I always try to tell you the absolute truth,” Stoutland answered: “I can’t answer that question right now. Until I see him on the field."

A typical coach would have thrown out a couple of cliches and turned the page to the next subject, but Stoutland’s style is thoughtful and meticulous. He thinks about each question being proffered and does his best to give you an honest assessment.

Now entering his third season, Mailata still hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game and his back has given him trouble in both of his pro seasons.

After the starters, the Eagles still have Jason Peters around to play OT if necessary and drafted a potential swing tackle in Prince Tega Wanogho. Add in Matt Pryor and Stoutland has a number of options to choose from at OT.

Mailata is still very much in the mix especially in a season with an expanded 16-man practice squad but to those on the outside looking in, the uncertainty surrounding him isn’t much different than when he first arrived straight from the rugby pitch down under.

Stoutland, though, has seen plenty of positives when it comes to Mailata.

“I can say this: In the meetings that we have, in the virtual meetings, he was a completely different guy in the meetings,” the veteran coach assessed. “You’ll say, what do you mean? His confidence level, because we ask these guys to know a lot and convert blocking schemes, calls. Completely different in the meetings”

The question that’s perhaps bigger than Mailata himself is will that kind of progress translate over to the field?

“I pray every morning when I come here that it will happen,” Stoutland said. “Do I think that will happen? Absolutely. But I can’t guarantee that. We’re going to find out. That’s what it’s all about.”

