Jeff Stoutland's Magic Will be Tested, with Eagles Losing Linemen Left and Right

The Eagles are just about fresh out of offensive tackles.

They had to use their sixth one on Sunday when Jack Driscoll had to depart with an ankle injury and Brett Toth came in and played the final 17 snaps.

Toth may ring a bell for Eagles fans. He was signed to a three-year contract last August, cut then signed by the Cardinals. It wasn’t until Sunday that he made his pro debut.

You may have missed it, but the Eagles signed him last week after he was cut by Arizona. The signing flew under the radar as Toth went through COVID-19 protocols.

Now, it appears he will start at right tackle on Thursday night when the New York Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field because neither Lane Johnson nor Driscoll were able to participate in Monday’s walkthrough practice.

The Eagles never had a chance to use Andre Dillard, who was hurt during training camp in August. They have also used Jason Peters, Jordan Mailata, Johnson, and Driscoll.

“Toth battled his tail off,” said head coach Doug Pederson following Sunday’s 30-28 loss to Baltimore. “Driscoll battled his tail off. We have to evaluate quickly obviously the injury situation and see where we're at this week on a short week.

"It's just something that again, we are getting kind of thin at the position, and I'm hopeful that a couple of these offensive line guys that have been hurt, that we can maybe get them back this week. But we've got to wait and see … and put the pieces together.”

The pieces at tackle will likely include Prince Tega Wanogho, the sixth-round rookie draft pick who is on the practice squad. He’s all that’s left, and on a short week it doesn’t seem like signing someone off the street would be beneficial.

Wanogho would be the backup to Mailata and Toth and one sap away from making his NFL debut.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has worked miracles with his unit through the first six weeks. Now we will see if his magic wand can hold a charge through Thursday night.

It’s not just the tackle position Stoutland needs to prepare, but there could be a change at right guard and probably should be after watching the unflattering game footage turned in by Jamon Brown in his Eagles debut on Sunday.

Three plays stood out in a bad way for Brown:

He was cast aside – rag-dolled if you will – by Calais Campbell who was on top of Carson Wentz in a flash for one of his three sacks, two of which were allowed by Brown.

Brown appeared to sack Wentz all by himself when he ran into him in the backfield.

The most ghastly of was when Brown appeared to be adjusting his gloves rather than pick up a Baltimore defender who had burst around the outside of the line and made a beeline for Wentz.

If not Brown, though, who?

Matt Pryor could be ready to come off the COVID-19 list after being added to it last week.

The other option, Sua Opeta, had played only one NFL snap going into Sunday’s game. He added four more to that total.

“We've got some options,” said Pederson. “As maybe as crazy as that sounds, we do have some options at guards.”

Not as crazy as being down to your sixth and seventh offensive tackles.

