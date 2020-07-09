Jeffrey Lurie Announces Completion of Documentary: "The Meaning of Hitler"

Talk about timing.

As the Eagles and DeSean Jackson continue to try to distance themselves from the controversial anti-Semitic remarks Jackson made on social media last weekend, remarks that referenced Adolf Hitler, team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that his documentary production company has completed a new project entitled “The Meaning of Hitler.”

“We couldn’t be prouder that ‘The Meaning of Hitler’ is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” said Lurie, who is a two-time Academy Award-winning executive producer for ‘Inside Job’ and ‘Inocente.’

“I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

According to a release from the Eagles, the documentary uses the 1978 bestselling book as its frame and is a provocative interrogation of our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism, and the weaponization of history itself.

Filmed in nine countries over three years, the film traces Hitler’s movements, his rise to power and the scenes of his crimes as historians and writers, including Deborah Lipstadt, Martin Amis, Sir Richard Evans, Saul Friedlander, Yehuda Bauer, and famed Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, weigh in on the lasting impact of his virulent ideology.

Meanwhile, Jackson continued to put himself in a corner on Wednesday when he liked an Instagram post by someone named Dr. Umar Johnson, whose bio says he is a doctor of Clinical Psychology and Certified Psychologist who specializes in working with parents of African American children who receive special education and/or are diagnosed with disruptive behavior disorders.

Here is the post:

Dr. Umar Johnson's post that was liked by DeSean Jackson Instagram

It seems like a well-meaning, well-thought-out post, one that would seem safe enough to poke the "like" icon. Jackson, though, might be the exception, after his stinging words toward Jewish people and invoking Hitler to try to make a point.

Twice, Jackson has apologized, and the Eagles want him to be more active to promote equality.

The Eagles, who also said in a statement earlier in the week that they would continue to evaluate the circumstances and take appropriate action, probably didn’t have in mind Jackson liking a post that ends with “I pray for the day black men stop having to apologize for what we say when others don’t even have to apologize for what they’ve done.”

Still, as of Thursday, Jackson has not seemingly completely cornered himself off from remaining on the team in 2020.