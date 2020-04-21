Jeffrey Lurie Donates Another $1M to Fight Pandemic

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has donated another $1 million to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Lurie contributed $1M to Penn Medicine to help establish an Immunology Defense Fund.

On Tuesday, just two days prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Lurie and the Eagles stepped up again, this time contributing another $1M to provide critical assistance to promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers and their families, while supporting local businesses during the global pandemic.

“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” said Lurie in a press release.

Philadelphia’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 262 as of Monday, according to the web site, health.pa.gov.

The city’s surrounding Pennsylvania counties have a combined 417 deaths, with Montgomery County having the most at 184 followed by Delaware County (99), Bucks County (90) and Chester County (44).

There are a countless number of businesses that may not be able to reopen due to the shuttering of the economy, which has led to skyrocketing unemployment.

Meanwhile, first responders and medical personnel are on the front lines, continuing to battle the pandemic.

“As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers,” said Lurie. “It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done – and are doing – to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic.

“Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times.”

A piece of the $1M Lurie and the Eagles donating will go to personal protective equipment in healthcare facilities, with 100,000 N-95 masks going to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and other local health systems.

To ensure the American Red Cross can maintain a sufficient blood supply, avoid a potential shortage and in support of Convalescent Plasma efforts, Lurie and the Eagles are sending $250,000 to the American Red Cross through the NFL’s Draft-a-Thon, which is a fundraising component of this year’s draft.

Through this campaign, 32 NFL teams select on or more organization’s local branches to receive a portion of the funding and the Eagles have selected the American Red Cross of Southeastern PA region.

Here is how the $1M will be parceled out:

100,000 N-95 masks to Jefferson, CHOP and other local health systems: $300,000

Red Cross to support Convalescent Plasma Program: $250,000

6,733 gift cards purchased from ACME, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Dunkin, McDonald’s and Wawa to provide relief for essential health care workers: $225,000

Jefferson’s Better Together Fund: $100,000

Vision to Learn to support Eye Mobile program continuity: $55,000

JFCS of Great Philadelphia to support expansion of Helping Healthcare Heroes Support Group services for essential medical workers and their families: $35,000

Uplift Center for Grieving Children to support expansion of mental health services for essential medical workers and their families: $35,000

“We are incredibly thankful for the medical professionals, doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers who have courageously responded to this pandemic in such a professional and fearless way,” said Don Smolenski, Eagles president.

“They have compassionately and tirelessly cared for all of those who have been impacted by the virus. We are proud to support both our local businesses and directly assist the dedicated healthcare workers and their families. We will get through this together thanks to the resiliency and strength of our community.”