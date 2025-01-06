Jets Eyeing Eagles Executive For Open GM Job
The New York Jets are a team in flux right now.
New York didn't have the season it hoped to have. The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East with a disappointing 5-12 record. The Jets entered the season with high hopes with Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury, but things just didn't work out this season.
The Jets had a tumultuous campaign that featured plenty of changes, including head coach Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas being let go. Now, the Jets are trying to fill the spots. One person the team reportedly is eyeing for the open general manager job is Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Jets will interview Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their GM job on Wednesday, per source," Pelissero said.
Halaby has spent 17 years with the Eagles and was named general manager in 2022, according to the team's website. The Jets have some big decisions to make and the Eagles are a team that has been very consistent in recent memory. It's not too shocking that the Jets would want to add someone from the Eagles' front office.
Philadelphia is still alive with the playoffs kicking off next week. The Eagles locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will face off against the Green Bay Packers next weekend in the Wild Card Round. The Jets are looking for sustainable success like that. Maybe, that could come in the form of Halaby.
