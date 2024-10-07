Jets Predicted To Sign Eagles Starter After Four Years
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some decisions to make this upcoming offseason.
Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football, but there will be plenty of players that will hit free agency next offseason. The Eagles will have some decisions to make, and Bleacher Report's scouting department makes predictions each week about where players will sign in free agency next offseason.
One player who will hit free agency is defensive tackle Milton Williams after a four-year stint in Philadelphia. Bleacher Report predicted that he will end up signing with the New York Jets.
"2025 Free Agency: DT Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. The Jets' plan on the interior defensive line largely revolves around Quinnen Williams being one of the best interior defenders in the league. That's fair. He's a game-changing presence on the inside. However, it would make New York's front that much better to have an upgrade at the positions that flank their star in the middle.
"Milton Williams is one of the best young defensive tackles who could be on the free-agent market. He has been a rotational piece for the Eagles since being drafted but could blossom into an even more productive player with the opportunity to play a larger role in New York."
Williams has started all four games this season with the Eagles and already has one sack and seven tackles. There certainly will be competition for his services this upcoming offseason, but it's too early to predict.
