Jets Urged To Snatch Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler
The Philadelhpia Eagles clearly have been busy this season.
The season hasn't gone as the Eagles planned, but they will be alright. Philadelphia hasn't been at full strength, but it should be better starting this week. The Eagles will be closer to full strength and could get some massive reinforcements back, like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Philadelphia is coming off its bye week and will face off against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles have had two weeks to prepare and have been busy. Philadelphia even made a move and cut ties with Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White.
He didn't appear in a game with the Eagles and now is available on the open market. It's unclear where he will land, but CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo suggested that the New York Jets should be involved.
"New York makes sense given C.J. Mosley's ongoing toe injury that has sidelined him for the Jets' last three games," DeArdo said. "The Jets, based on owner Woody Johnson's decision to fire Robert Saleh on Tuesday, are clearly in win-now mode, which makes the signing of White make even more sense."
White is a one-time Pro Bowler who was a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last five years. Last season, he had 2 1/2 sacks in 14 games and 83 total tackles. He is just 26 years old and will find a new opportunity. Maybe it will be with the Jets. They need a boost right now, and White could help.
