Jim Schwartz Unfazed with Loss of Two Important DL Pieces

PHILADELPHIA – Jim Schwartz isn’t breaking into a cold sweat without the services of two key members of his defensive line not being available for who knows how long.

The Eagles defensive coordinator talked prior to Tuesday’s practice about losing defensive end Derek Barnett and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the foreseeable future.

Barnett is listed as week to week with a lower-body injury. Hargrave has a pec strain that has him listed as expected to miss multiple weeks.

Well, in multiple weeks, the Eagles will open their season against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13.

As for Barnett, who has been injured throughout much of a career that began as a first-round pick in 2017 yet has produced 14 sacks in his three seasons despite the adversity, Schwartz remains optimistic that Barnett will have a good season.

“Defensive tackle and defensive end I think are the only positions that make contact with somebody on every single play,” said Schwartz. “You can be an offensive guard and it’s pass protection and there’s nobody over you and you can sort of sit there and you might not have contact with somebody but defensive tackles, defensive ends take a load every play whether you’re 350 pounds or 250 pounds.

“There’ a toll that comes and Derek plays so hard and play so wide open. He doesn’t take any plays off. I still am very pleased with Derek is and I think he’s going to have an outstanding year this year.”

Barnett’s absence means more reps for seventh-round pick Casey Toohill as well as roster hopefuls Shareef Miller, Joe Ostman, Matt Leo, and even Genard Avery.

As for Hargrave, Schwartz isn’t concerned about getting him up to speed in a new defense after Hargrave came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

“Javon is an experienced player and generally when those guys come in, they’re not learning how to play football, they’re learning the way you play and it’s more terminology and things like that, so young vets tend to get up to speed really quickly,” said Schwartz. “D-line doesn’t necessarily have those complexities, it’s more of a physical game for those guys up there. We’re not super complicated when it comes to those guys. I think it will be an easier transition for a guy like Jay.”

With Hargrave out, it means more reps for players such as undrafted free agent Raquan Williams, Anthony Rush, and Hassan Ridgeway.

