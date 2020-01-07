EagleMaven
Jim Schwartz Will Interview with Browns

Ed Kracz

If Eagles fans had a list of changes they would like to see their team make, swapping out coordinators Jim Schwartz and Mike Groh would probably be in the top five.

That wish may yet come true. Head coach Doug Pederson will spend the next couple weeks evaluating his coordinators and the rest of his coaching staff, but he may not have to worry about grading defensive coordinator Schwartz.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interrview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Schwartz was frequently the target of fans’ ire the past couple of years. They thought he should blitz more. They wanted him to junk his sticks defense in third-and-long situations. They always thought he played his cornerbacks too far from the line of scrimmage; they wanted more press coverage.

On and on the criticism goes, even extending to Schwartz’s Super Bowl LII defense that allowed New England Patriots quarterback to throw for 505 yards. Never mind the Eagles won the game, 41-33, Schwartz still gets called out over that.

Under Schwartz this season, the Eagles defense finished ranked 10 overall in the NFL. In the Super Bowl season, the team ranked fourth overall, but slipped to No. 23 in 2018.

His defense, however, has allowed an average of just 16.1 points per game since he arrived with Pederson in 2016, which is the fewest points allowed in the NFL during that span.

Schwartz would become the eighth candidate that the Browns will have interviewed or scheduled. Other candidates for Cleveland include Eric Bieniemy, Brian Daboll, Greg Roman, Kevin Saleh, and Kevin Stefanski. The Browns interviewed Mike McCarthy, before he accepted the head coaching job in Dallas, and are set to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday.

Schwartz’s coaching career began with the Browns when he was a scout under Bill Belichick from 1993-95. On a conference call with Eagles reporters earlier this year, Belichick endorsed Schwartz to be given a second chance as a head coach.

Schwartz, now 53, was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13.

If Schwartz departs, the Eagles will be in the market for a defensive coordinator.

One name who popped free on Monday is 72-year-old Wade Philips, who was let go by the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons there.

Internally, Matt Burke has DC experience from his time with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018. Burke was hired this past offseason to be a defensive special assistant.

NOTE

The Eagles signed eight players to futures contracts on Monday:

Receivers Marken Michel, River Cracraft, and Marcus Green, tight end Alex Ellis, center Keegan Render, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, defensive tackle Albert Huggin, and cornerback Tremon Smith.

