Jordan Davis Heads to Injured Reserve

Jordan Davis will be out at least four games after being placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday.

The Eagles rookie defensive tackle suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had played 19 snaps before the injury, which occurred with 3:20 left in the first half.

By making the move now, Thursday night’s game in Houston will count as one of the games he will miss.

Typically, a high ankle sprain is at least a four-to-six-week injury. Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, however, suffered a high ankle sprain last week and the timetable for his return has been reported as eight-to-10 weeks.

Either way, Davis’ presence in the middle of the defensive line will be missed.

He had 14 tackles in the first six games-plus, with one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

When asked earlier in the day what the Eagles would do, head coach Nick Sirianni chose not to reveal any plans.

“Still sorting through that,” he said. “We don't have to make a decision yet. Still sorting through it. Letting it heal for another day, and obviously a little bit longer and we don't have to make a decision quite yet, so we'll see.”

The Eagles probably won't decide what to do with the open roster spot until after playing the Texans because they will then have 11 days off until hosting the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14.

The Eagles have only one defensive tackle on their practice squad, and that is Marvin Wilson, so there’s a good chance he could be added to the 53-man roster to take Davis’ spot or the team could use all three practice squad elevations they get for each player.

Matt Leo is a defensive end who has been with the Eagles since 2020 after signing with them as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, but Leo has been nothing more than a roster exemption to this point, and that probably won't change.

Finally, GM Howie Roseman could scour practice squads of other teams to see if can find someone to add to his roster.

More likely, the Eagles will go game-by-game with how they cover for Davis, with second-year DT Marlon Tuipulotu in the mix along with veteran Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, all three of whom can play over the center.

“This is another interview for somebody else,” said Eagles DE Brandon Graham. “Then you get to play with some of us that you don’t normally get to be in with and let’s see how you handle that.

"There’s a lot of good things that can come from it. It depends on how you look at it, but it’s definitely one of those things where the young guys have to step up.”

