Jordan Howard Added to Roster, Injury Updates, and Tyree Jackson's Future Role

PHILADELPHIA – As expected, the roster spot the Eagles cleared by releasing DB Mac McCain on Tuesday was filled a day later by running back Jordan Howard.

Howard’s impact on the offense has been telling, rushing for three touchdowns in the last two games with 128 yards after he had been elevated from the practice squad each time, first against the Lions then against the Chargers.

Without any elevations remaining, the Eagles had to add him to the roster somehow.

“He’s done his job when he’s been in there, he’s hit the holes nice, he hits the hole downhill, and he’s a big man and to have to tackle him,” said head coach Nick Sirianni in between the team's Wednesday indoor walkthrough and its outside practice.

"What he have 17 carries? To have to tackle him 17 times in a game, that’ll wear a defense down. He’s just giving us a good spark in the run game with the way he runs hard, and he’s just being himself, running hard, seeing the hole, hitting the hole, and being hard to tackle because he’s a big man.”

Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver will be the final game Miles Sanders has to miss after being placed in Injured Reserve two games ago.

Sirianni said that cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee) are day-to-day and defensive end Josh Sweat is in concussion protocol.

“We’re just going through the process in the training and everything like that,” he said. “We’ll see what happens as the week goes on.”

Sirianni, who alluded to having some new information regarding the return of right guard Brandon Brooks when he spoke on Monday, said he did not have any update.

As for a potential role for Tyree Jackson, who took his first pro snaps against the Chargers last week, with 14 of them, Sirianni didn’t want to reveal too much about what his rookie tight end's future could hold over the final eight games.

“We did some things out of 13 personnel in that game, that gave us an opportunity to play all three of the tight ends, with Jack (Stoll) and Dallas (Goedert) and Tyree. Jack is coming along nice, we want to continue to get him reps. With Tyree, that’s something we have that a lot of teams don’t know what Tyree is or what he can do so we’ll keep that close to our vest.”

