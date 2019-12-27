EagleMaven
Jordan Howard Cleared to Return

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Running back Jordan Howard has been cleared for contact and will suit up against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Howard hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder stinger on Nov. 3 in a win over the Chicago Bears. He has missed the last six games. Rookie Miles Sanders and former practice squad running back Boston Scott have emerged nicely in Howard’s place.

Pederson said that Howard’s role will be limited on Sunday.

“We’ve been planning with Miles and Boston,” said Pederson on Friday morning. “Jordan gives us a third back, a situational guy. We understand who he is, but again, as far as the conditioning, the game shape, being ready, you just can’t give him a full complement of plays. We don’t necessarily want to disrupt what we’ve got going, but he is a big piece to our offense.”

Howard is still the team leader in touchdowns with seven despite missing six weeks.

“We all feed off each other,” said Scott. “We all love being around each other. I think we mesh well. I think there’s great chemistry there. I’m excited about him coming back. He’s a competitor. He loves to play. He comes to work every single day and I’m excited to see him out there.”

Sanders is tied with Ertz for second most touchdowns with six.

Ertz fractured a rib in the 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week ad was ruled out on Friday.

“You saw the hit last week (from Dallas safety Xavier Woods) and we want to be as transparent as we can with the reports,” said Pederson. “He is dealing not only with the rib but the back as well. 

“We have to be smart with that. From the human side of me, I don’t want to put anybody out there and risk anything further for their own health. From a coach side of it, we need everybody. We need as many people as we can in these types of games (but) I’m not going to risk a player further injury for a game.”

Ertz leads the team in catches with 88 and yards with 916. He caught both touchdowns in the Eagles 23-17 overtime win the last time they met the Giants this season.

Dillon88
Dillon88

The main back better stay Sanders, he should still get at least 80% of all the touches by RBs

