Jordan Howard Will Play, Zach Ertz May Not

PHILADELPHIA – Running back Jordan Howard has been cleared for contact and will suit up against the New York Giants on Sunday. Shortly after Eagles coach Doug Pederson revealed that bit of good news on Friday, the coach didn’t sound very optimistic about the possibility of tight end Zach Ertz playing in a game the Eagles need to win to clinch the NFC East title.

Howard hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder stinger on Nov. 3 in a win over the Chicago Bears. He has missed the last six games. Rookie Miles Sanders and former practice squad running back Boston Scott have emerged nicely in Howard’s place.

Pederson said that Howard’s role will be limited on Sunday.

“We’ve been planning with Miles and Boston,” said Pederson on Friday morning. “Jordan gives us a third back, a situational guy. We understand who he is, but again, as far as the conditioning, the game shape, being ready, you just can’t give him a full complement of plays. We don’t necessarily want to disrupt what we’ve got going, but he is a big piece to our offense.”

Howard is still the team leader in touchdowns with seven despite missing six weeks.

“We all feed off each other,” said Scott. “We all love being around each other. I think we mesh well. I think there’s great chemistry there. I’m excited about him coming back. He’s a competitor. He loves to play. He comes to work every single day and I’m excited to see him out there.”

Sanders is tied with Ertz for second most touchdowns with six.

Ertz fractured a rib in the 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. He did not practice on Thursday and was listed on the injury report with a rib and back injuries.

“You saw the hit last week (from Dallas safety Xavier Woods) and we want to be as transparent as we can with the reports,” said Pederson. “He is dealing not only with the rib but the back as well. The biggest thing is just making sure he feels good. Having gone through this myself personally with this type of injury, it’s discomforting. I want to make sure he’s 100 percent before I put him back out there.”

It’s not likely Ertz will be 100 percent, but in Week 17, very few players are operating at that level of health.

“We have to be smart with that,” said Pederson. “From the human side of me, I don’t want to put anybody out there and risk anything further for their own health. From a coach side of it, we need everybody. We need as many people as we can in these types of games (but) I’m not going to risk a player further injury for a game.”

Ertz leads the team in catches with 88 and yards with 916. He caught both touchdowns in the Eagles 23-17 overtime win the last time they met the Giants this season.

Pederson said that Ertz would be at Friday’s practice but didn’t sound like Ertz would do much.

“Zach’s a tough guy,” said Pederson. “I know he wants to be out there, but at the same time I’m not going to risk anything further for him personally.

“He’ll be with the team, but we want to make sure he’s getting all the treatment that he can, too,” said Pederson. “There’ll be portions of it he’ll be inside getting treatment.”

The Eagles practiced at Lincoln Financial Field because the fields behind their practice facility are too hard from recent cold nights to risk injury, and injuries are something the team knows too well.