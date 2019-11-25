His third time back with the Eagles did not turn out to be the charm for receiver Jordan Matthews, who was released on Monday.

Matthews was just re-signed by the Eagles during their recent bye week. He played in just two games since rejoining the team that selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The move leaves the Eagles with an open roster spot, so let the speculation begin as to who will fill it.

There is a need for a receiver. Could the Eagles be ready to bring in Antonio Brown?

That would certainly be a shocking move.

More likely, the spot will be taken by one of two players on Injured Reserve - cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc or offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. Both players have been on IR since the start of the season.

Offensive line could be a more pressing need since Lane Johnson has not yet been cleared from concussion protocol, though head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he is optimistic Johnson will return to practice on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Even with Johnson’s imminent return, the team could use some insurance up front given the flare up of anxiety right guard Brandon Brooks had early against the Seahawks.

Against Seattle, Matthews was targeted six times, making three catches for 27 yards. In his first game since his return, he had one catch for six yards on six targets.

Matthews, who is still just 27, remained with the Eagles much longer in his two previous stints.

He spent three years with them after being drafted and was, at the time, one of their more reliable targets while also developing a close friendship with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Matthews was traded to Buffalo for cornerback Ronald Darby during the 2016 training camp. He spent time with the Bills and played a game with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season but was released.

The Eagles resigned him on Nov. 11, shortly after receiver DeSean Jackson was placed on Injured Reserve.