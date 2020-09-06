Josh McCown Returns as Socially-Distanced Quarterback

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are reuniting with veteran quarterback Josh McCown, signing the 41-year-old to their practice squad on a $12,000 per week deal.

At 41 McCown will be the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history and the first socially-distant quarterback in the era of COVID-19. He will live and virtually work from his home in East Texas in case he's needed due to positive coronavirus tests.

The top three Eagles QBs will remain Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and rookie Jalen Hurts.

While playing for the Eagles last season McCown also served as the offensive coordinator at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where he coached his son, Owen McCown. The McCown family moved back to East Texas in the offseason.

Back in January, McCown, a Texas native, became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to make his playoff debut when he replaced Carson Wentz early in the Eagles’ wild-card weekend loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCown finished 18-for-24 for 174 yards despite tearing his hamstring in the second quarter of the game and pushing through the pain.

Originally a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002, McCown has played with a host of NFL teams, the Cards, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Eagles, as well as the Hartford Colonials of the now-defunct United Football League.

After last season the Eagles briefly talked with McCown about joining the offensive coaching staff.

McCown has indicated a desire to get into coaching at the NFL level but thought he still had another year as a player left in him. Now he'll serve as sort of a player/coach from afar via Zoom and MS teams.

The Eagles filled 14 of the other 15 spots on the practice squad by bringing back players that were with them in camp and recently waived.

On the offensive side running backs Adrian Killins, Elijah Holyfield, and Michael Warren, receivers Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham, tight end Caleb Wilson, and offensive linemen Luke Juriga, Sua Opeta, and Prince Tega Wanogho are back.

The defense was bolstered with linemen Joe Ostman and Raequan Williams, and defensive backs Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley, and Trevor Williams.

Defensive end Matt Leo, an Australian native who played college ball at Iowa State, was also brought back as part of the international pathway player program.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

