Kary Vincent Excited for Fresh Start in Philly

The Eagles new CB wasn't expecting to be dealt at the trade deadline but he's happy with how things worked out

PHILADELPHIA – For most rookies, trade-deadline day in the NFL is a blip on the radar, an inconsequential notation on the league's calendar.

That wasn't the case for Kary Vincent, Jr., the versatile former LSU defensive back who caught on with the Denver Broncos as a seventh-round pick, No. 237 overall in the 2021 draft, right up until he got a phone call.

"Tuesday being an off day I was just sitting home realizing, preparing for practice and I got a call that I was getting traded to Philly," Vincent said after practice on Friday. "It caught me off guard, but getting here was an exciting thing for me. I’m excited to be here and compete and help this team go forward."

Vincent joins a crowded CB room in Philadelphia with a host of young talent behind established starters Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, and Avonte Maddox.

The Eagles have added three rookie cornerbacks since Sept. 7, first signing Mac McCain off Denver's practice squad, then snaring lengthy sixth-round pick Tay Gowan in the Zach Ertz deal on Oct. 15, and now securing the services of Vincent for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Already on hand was Philadelphia's own fourth-round pick this season, Zech McPhearson, and second-year player Josiah Scott.

The depth is being built up as a safety net because Nelson and Maddox are set to become free agents after the season and Slay is now on the wrong side of 30.

The Eagles didn't pay much attention to Vincent in the pre-draft process but the Texas native popped for Howie Roseman and Andy Weidl in the preseason.

"I don’t think I even spoke to the Eagles in the predraft process. That’s crazy," Vincent smiled. "[Roseman] said they saw me in preseason. He told me they’ve been trying to get me since preseason. ... hearing that from him made me excited and I can’t wait to compete and play for these guys."

MORE: EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Boston Scott Hoping to Get Hot Again

At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Vincent looks like a slot corner and he played there and some safety at LSU. With the Eagles, he's starting out by working at inside and outside corner.

"I’m a Swiss army knife," he said. "That was another thing that was big and a reason the coaches were happy to get me here. I’ve played everywhere, safety, corner, nickel, I can do it all and I’m excited to be wherever they need me to be. ... I’ve been at corner and nickel so far, learning both spots. We’ll see where it pans out."

Where it pans out is up to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and secondary coach Dennard Wilson.

"I previously didn’t know too much about them, honestly," Vincent said of his new coaches. "Coming here, seeing this defense, and it has a lot of similarities to the defense I played at LSU, where guys move around, playing in nickel spots and I’m super-excited about that."

Making things more comfortable for Vincent is the presence of Jacoby Stevens, the Eagles' sixth-round pick back in April, who is on the practice squad as he continues the transition from LSU safety to NFL linebacker.

"Jacoby and me are real close," he said. "Won a championship together at LSU, came in together. I basically known him five-plus years. We’re real close. It’s pretty cool to come to a team like this and have guys you have a history with."

Vincent acknowledged he likely will not be active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers but he's excited to show Eagles' fans what he can do down the road.

"Rome wasn’t built in one day, so I know it’s going to take time for me to catch up with these guys," he said. "... But everybody’s embracing me well. We had our warmup practice today getting ready for the Chargers and I’m pretty sure I’ll be inactive this week, but it’s exciting. I feel like I’ve been here. I get a real good family vibe here. Everybody’s cool. It’s the type of team I’m glad to be a part of."

MORE: Roommates' Time Could be Nearing an End - Sports Illustrated

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.