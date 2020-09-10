Kelce Feels Eagles O-Line Will 'Get Things Done'

PHILADELPHIA — The spin around the NFL is that Lane Johnson's unselfishness got Jason Peters back out to left tackle for the Eagles.

That was the reporting from NFL Media which noted Johnson restructured his deal Thursday to make room for the new contract that Peters agreed to, which was already in place days ago, according to a source.

Johnson essentially agreed to turn some of his base salary into a signing bonus, which could be spread out over the length of the deal creating more than $5M in cap space for Howie Roseman.

Closer to the truth is that Roseman has been very careful with his budget with an eye on 2021 because the Eagles were already looking at a somewhat significant problem only exacerbated by the presumed COVID-19 hit which will force next year's cap in a negative direction for the first time in league history.

"I’m happy for Jason," said All-Pro center Jason Kelce after practice Thursday. "Obviously, he’s shown his commitment to this organization and this team. He had some other opportunities in the offseason to go other places and he really made it a point to come back to this organization. And he’s been here for a long time.

"Everybody loves the guy. I think we’re all just happy that everything was able to work out, Lane was able to rework his deal to free up some money and make it an easier process, which isn’t unheard of."

The move of Peters back to his more familiar position after the season-ending biceps tear to second-year player Andre Dillard reinforced things with the Washington Football Team on the horizon Sunday.

The one undeniable strength of the WFT is the defensive line where No. 2 overall pick Chase Young fortifies a group that already boasted four first-rounders in defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne, as well as edge rushers Ryan Kerrigan, a notorious Eagles killer, and Montez Sweat.

Right guard, where Peters was earmarked to replace injured Pro Bowl star Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles') is now up in the air with Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig, and rookie Jack Driscoll in the mix.

Pryor, who started for an injured Brooks in the playoffs back in January, is the leader in the clubhouse and was next to Johnson during individual work on Wednesday. Herbig was there Thursday, however, as Doug Pederson and Jeff Stoutland weigh their options.

"I feel confident with a lot of the guys who have played right guard for us," said Kelce. "Obviously, Matt Pryor has done a phenomenal job last year at the end of the season, stepping in and playing some time. Really didn’t slow us down offensively. Nate Herbig has had a really good camp. Jack Driscoll, the rookie, looks really solid.

"We’ve got some good things going. Obviously, the depth thing, those young guys are going to have to continue to develop.

"We’re already two guys down with Brooks and Dillard going down so you wish that wouldn’t have happened, obviously. But I feel pretty confident with the guys that we do have. And I think whenever Jeff Stoutland is the coach, he’s going to find a way to get things done."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

