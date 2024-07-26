Kracz And McMullen Break Down Eagles First Two Days Of Camp
The offense looked crisp and the defense is a work in progress for Vic Fangio.
Philadelphia - Eagles on SI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen, along with McMullen's BIRDS 365 partner Zander Krause, break down the first two says of Eagles training camp.
Jalen Hurts and the crispness of the offense as well as the key positional battles at cornerback and linebacker on the defense are discussed as well as the impact of Mike linebacker Devin White and running back Saquon Barkley.
The steady hand of Reed Blankenship and the versatility of first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell are also subjects touched on the show.
