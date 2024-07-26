Eagles Today

Kracz And McMullen Break Down Eagles First Two Days Of Camp

The offense looked crisp and the defense is a work in progress for Vic Fangio.

John McMullen

Jalen Hurts ready to take a snap at practice on July 24, 2024
Jalen Hurts ready to take a snap at practice on July 24, 2024 / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
Philadelphia - Eagles on SI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen, along with McMullen's BIRDS 365 partner Zander Krause, break down the first two says of Eagles training camp.

Jalen Hurts and the crispness of the offense as well as the key positional battles at cornerback and linebacker on the defense are discussed as well as the impact of Mike linebacker Devin White and running back Saquon Barkley.

The steady hand of Reed Blankenship and the versatility of first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell are also subjects touched on the show.

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

