Kyle Pitts To Eagles? Why Blockbuster Was Suggested
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiving tight ends in football in Dallas Goedert.
But, what about the possibility of adding a new guy to town as well? Goedert isn't going anywhere right now. He restructured his deal in order to stay in Philadelphia. But, ESPN's Aaron Schatz suggested that the Eagles could be an interesting option for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as well.
"Atlanta Falcons," Schatz said. "Trade tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts has never matched the heights of his 1,026-yard rookie season, nor has he matched expectations as the No. 4 overall pick. It's very unlikely that the Falcons extend or re-sign him after the 2025 season, so perhaps the best thing is to get some value for him now and let him see what he can do with a change of scenery.
"The Jets might be an interesting landing spot for Pitts, as he could play next to rookie Mason Taylor in two-TE sets. The Giants could also use an upgrade at the position. Even the Eagles might be an interesting trade target, as Dallas Goedert is now 30 years old."
Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's just 24 years old and has a 1,000-yard season under his belt along with two seasons with 600 yards or more. Landing a guy like this would help bolster the Eagles offense in 2025 and provide the team and easy succession plan for Goedert afterward.