Landon Dickerson Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

SI's Eagles Today was told that the organization is not overly concerned with the second-year left guard's availability for the game, however.

Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with a rest designation before missing Friday’s session with the foot injury.

That would seem to indicate the Alabama product via Florida State at least tweaked the foot in his limited work on Thursday.

The Eagles have embarked on a season-long plan to give veteran players as well as some younger ones with a troubling injury history maintenance days during the week.

Dickerson, 23, did miss a short period late in the summer with an undisclosed injury but played in the first two games with no issue and has participated in every offensive snap entering Week 3.

In a bit of a surprise, Dickerson has graded out better as a pass protector than run blocker early in the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF graded Dickerson the 38th-best OG in the NFL but No. 6 in pass protection. He hasn't allowed any quarterback hits or sacks and just one hurry through a 2-0 start for the Eagles.

If Dickerson is unable to play against the Commanders, fourth-year OG Sua Opeta would be the next man up with veteran swingman Jack Driscoll, 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens, and undrafted rookie Josh Sills also all capable of playing the position.

The interior of the offensive line is particularly important against Washington, a team with two excellent defensive tackles in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Allen, perhaps the Commanders' best defensive player is the one who lines up over the LG most often. He, like Dickerson, went to the University of Alabama, though Allen was taken 17th overall in the 2017 draft; Dickerson was taken 37th overall in 2021.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen