Lane Johnson and Miles Sanders Will Return vs. Giants

Lane Johnson had his ailing ankle drained. Again.

The Eagles right tackle, though, is feeling better than he has all season thanks to recuperative powers generated from the team’s bye week. He has been listed as limited all week in practice, but that designation is misleading.

Expect Johnson to play on Sunday against the New York Giants after missing the game against the Cowboys leading into the bye week, and so will running back Miles Sanders, who said on Friday he is “back to normal and back to myself. I’m ready to get out there and stack these wins up.”

“I think the bye week was good for me,” said Johnson prior to Friday’s practice. “It’s been pretty good for me as far as limited pain and swelling. It’s just something I’m gonna have to deal with for the rest of the year. But as long as I’m not feeling as much pain as I was in the beginning, I’ll be fine and able to go through it.”

Head coach Doug Pederson didn’t seem ready to commit to a role for left guard Isaac Seumalo, who was activated into the 21-day window earlier in the week with the hope of returning from a knee injury that landed him on IR after Week 2.

“He's done a nice job,” said Pederson about Seumalo. “He was a little more on a limited basis this week. We wanted to incorporate him back into the offensive line and get him thinking football a little bit more.

“(Friday) is going to be another big day for him at practice to see where he is at not only physically, but mentally going into potentially his first game back.”

The Eagles are getting healthy just in time to make a strong second-half push for a second straight NFC East title, able to keep their heads above water during an injury-riddled first half that has them at 3-4-1.

Better days, however, seem to be ahead with the return to good health of several key players.

“We haven't felt like this in a long time and that gives you hope, gives you an excitement and enthusiasm around the team,” said Pederson.

“I'm looking forward to whenever that day is to be at full strength. If it's only for a short time, it's for a short time. But one day, yeah, you'll see Isaac back out there and hopefully see (TE) Zach (Ertz) back out there and (LB) Nate Gerry and (DE) Genard Avery and the guys that are nicked up right now.”

Johnson is back, but for how long will continue to be up in the air. His ankle was last drained several weeks ago and may need to be again at some point.

The RT had “tightrope” surgery in August to speed up the recovery of a high ankle sprain, yet it continues to be a problem. It’s not due to a failed surgery, however.

“I think it corrected it from a stability standpoint, but if people or bodies fly on your leg, it doesn’t matter what you do,” said Johnson, who also is battling a knee issue and, for that reason, said he would begin wearing a leg brace on the advice of former Eagles standout O-lineman Tra Thomas.

VIDEO: Miles Sanders talks about returning to the lineup

Sanders also had a knee injury that shelved him for the past two games. He said it happened on his long run against the Pittsburgh Steelers where he fumbled the ball into the end zone where it was recovered by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a touchdown.

“The guy that tackled me just (an) awkward tackle,” said Sanders, “landed on the back of my knee and (it) twisted in an awkward position, but I’m back to normal and I feel good.”

Sanders has had trouble staying healthy this season, which began with the Eagles saying they believed he could carry whatever load they asked of him. So far, that has not been the case, though Sanders has been productive in the five games he has played.

“Definitely frustrating, especially coming into the season missing the season opener, then getting on a good little start doing whatever I can to help the team,” said Sanders. “I ended up getting set back a little bit more, but definitely frustrating. I’d be lying if it wasn’t.

“But you have to look at the good out of it, Boston and Corey and Jason have been carrying the load and they’ve been doing a great job of it, too.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.