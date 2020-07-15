EagleMaven
Lane Johnson Gives State of the Eagles Address

John McMullen

The Eagles’ Lane Johnson appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Wednesday and the star right tackle took on a host of topics, including the return of his mentor Jason Peters.

Peters, the long-time left tackle is penciled in at right guard as the replacement for the injured Brandon Brooks, after signing a one-year deal to continue his Hall of Fame career at the age of 38.

It’s an interesting dynamic for Johnson because Brooks is his best friend on the team and Peters is the player he credits for turning him into an All-Pro player.

“You can’t really replace a Brandon Brooks, who’s the best guard in the league,” Johnson said, “but this has been in the works I guess for a few weeks. Finally working out the details and got the big man back and I’m excited, man.

“I’m excited to have him next to me, a guy that I’ve looked up to and has really been my mentor ever since coming into the league, so it’s huge for us.”

Johnson also chimed in on quarterback Carson Wentz, the team’s speedy new additions on the offensive side of the football, and the city of Philadelphia’s decree that there will be no fans at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

Johnson believes Wentz has something to prove after being knocked out early in January’s playoff loss to Seattle.

“I think we all have something to prove every year," said Johnson. “Especially with how last year ended, him coming out early with the hit by (Jadeveon) Clowney, as far as just competitiveness, his drive, this is it for him. 

"As far as having the pieces around him this year and really ready to click, I think he’s ready for a prime time season, and when he’s healthy, man, he’s so dangerous.”

A track team has joined DeSean Jackson to help stretch the field, starting with first-round pick Jalen Reagor and trade pickup Marquise Goodwin. Later-round selections John Hightower and Quez Watkins may need some time to develop but the one thing they should be able to do from Day 1 is put a scare in defenders with their stopwatch speed.

“We got some speed now; speed kills,” said Johnson. "Along with DeSean, we got a bunch of guys, 4.3 guys, can really separate the field.”

An emotional player with a big personality, Johnson is the type who typically thrives in the raucous environment of Lincoln Financial Field. That could change in 2020, however, though the city clarified Tuesday's comments, issuing a statement on Wednesday that the moratorium on fans doesn't apply to Lincoln Financial Field.

Still, whether or not there will be fans remains up in the air.

“We thrive on the fans’ energy and their presence,” said Johnson. “So yeah, hearing the news (Tuesday) was definitely shocking, and as far as my reaction, I’m really speechless as far as what to say. It’s a really weird situation for us.”

Antiseptic environment or not, however, Johnson likes the Eagles chances if the NFL is able to pull the 2020 season off in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Really, I think a lot of it is just staying healthy,” he said. “Speaking for myself and other guys, if we stay healthy, I believe we’ll be contenders again, so moving forward, I know we’re excited. … I’m excited to see the new guys coming in and really, it should be a fun year for us.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

