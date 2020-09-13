Lane Johnson Ruled Out for Season Opener

LANDOVER, Md. – The Eagles’ offensive line took a Sunday morning hit when Lane Johnson was ruled out for the opener against Washington.

The Pro Bowl right tackle was listed as questionable heading into the game and the hope was he would try to play despite having ankle surgery last month. The surgery has been described as more of a clean-out procedure, but it is evidently significant enough to prevent him from missing his first season opener since 2014 when he was suspended for PED use for the first four games.

The Eagles are reportedly expected to start rookie Jack Driscoll at right tackle and Nate Herbig at right guard. It will be the NFL debut for both players.

The line is minus three of the starters the team envisioned going into the season, with Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Andre Dillard (biceps) out for the season, though Brooks has an outside chance at returning if the Eagles somehow make the playoffs.

Jason Peters will be the left tackle, Isaac Seumalo the left guard and Jason Kelce the center.

There is no question that Washington’s new defensive coordinator and a former head coach, Jack Del Rio, will look for ways to exploit the Eagles’ inexperience on the right side, and he has the firepower to do it with one of the more talented defensive fronts in the NFL that was bolstered with the selection of Chase Young with the second overall pick in last spring’s draft.

There are several notable additions to the inactives for the Eagles, including running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Derek Barnett. Both players were ruled out on Saturday.

Ruled out on Friday were defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is also inactive.

Earlier in the week, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if there would be a small package of plays for Hurts to let him get his feet wet in an NFL game.

Pederson did not want to comment on that. The answer was revealed 90 minutes before kickoff and the answer is no.

Rookie defensive end Casey Toohill is also inactive.

