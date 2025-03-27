LeBron James Was 'Going Crazy' For Eagles' Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best running back in football in Saquon Barkley.
Barkley was arguably the most electric overall player in the game in 2024 as a member of the Eagles. He eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season, was named the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and even had the most impressive play of the season.
At this point, you likely know what play is being referred to.
It's obviously sweet if a player hurdles another player. Barkley not only did that, but did it backwards.
If you need a refresher, you can check out a clip of the play below.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and talked about a wide-range of topics, but this play was brought up and James mentioned that Barkley was wearing one of his branded cleats on the play.
"Seeing Saquon out there and I've got guys out there wearing my shoes now like when Saquon did that move where he turned backward and did like a pirouette backwards and like jumped up in the air like he had my kicks on," James said. "Like oh my goodness...He had on the LeBron Retro 4's on in a spike when he did that. Oh my goodness. I was like going crazy. I was like 'I can't believe it.'"
There may not be a better form of advertisement for James' cleats than that play. If it's not already a commercial, it certainly should be.