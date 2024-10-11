Legend Called 'Possible Replacement' For Eagles' Nick Sirianni
Would the Philadelphia Eagles consider a move at head coach in the near future?
No, it is very unlikely to happen.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the season, but that isn't Sirianni's fault. The Eagles haven't been at full strength due to some unlucky injuries but are starting to get healthier and should be in a good place for the team's Week 6 clash with the Cleveland Browns.
While this is the case, Sirianni consistently has been mentioned as someone who could possibly be on the hot seat and be on the way out of town. That is just the nature of the job and, chatter likely won't stop anytime soon, even if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. There will always be speculation that the grass is greener on the other side.
Philadelphia had its bye week last week, and if there was going to be a change, that would've been the time to do so. The Eagles aren't going to be making a change, but that won't stop speculation. If the Eagles don't make a run this year, there certainly could be a change after the season, but it won't happen right now.
FanSided's John Buhler put together a list of coaches that possibly could be on the hot seat and unsurprisingly mentioned Sirianni and called legendary head coach Bill Belichick the "best possible replacement."
"Best possible replacement: Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick," Buhler said. "Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. It is starting to get untenable. I don't know what it is about the Philadelphia Eagles, but they cannot keep what were once thought to be good head coaches for the long term in a post-Andy Reid world. Right now, I would say Nick Sirianni sits on the hottest seat in the NFL in the wake of Robert Saleh getting fired. It is apparent that he took this team to the Super Bowl because of his two coordinators."
Nothing is imminent, but do keep an eye on Sirianni and Belichick.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Snatch Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler