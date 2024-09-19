Legendary Coach Loves Eagles For Giving 'Problem' Away
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly avoided a headache.
Philadelphia absolutely made the correct decision in signing star linebacker Haason Reddick ahead of the 2022 season. Reddick shined across two seasons with the Eagles. He even finished fourth in the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award voting in 2022.
Reddick was a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons with the Eagles but was traded this past offseason to the New York Jets. He is looking for a new contract, and the Eagles clearly didn't want to hand one out.
Philadelphia traded him to the Jets, but things haven't worked out. He hasn't reported to the Jets as he looks for a new contract. Both sides have dug their heels in the mud. New York doesn't want to negotiate until Reddick reports. Reddick doesn't want to report until he gets a new deal. There is no end in sight, and things haven't worked out for the Jets.
Luckily, the Eagles aren't dealing with the headache, and legendary head coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for Philadelphia for its offseason moves, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's
Jeff McLane.
“'You look at a team like Philadelphia … they’ve also put together a pretty good roster. They continue to make great moves, like signing Bryce Huff and trading away (Haason) Reddick, giving that problem to somebody else.'
"Bill Belichick, when asked by Tom Brady what organizations he respects in terms of their management on the 'Let’s Go!' Podcast listed the Eagles and made the above remark in reference to (general manager) Howie Roseman’s offseason decision-making at edge rusher," McLane said.
Philadelphia certainly made the right call.