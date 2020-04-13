LeSean McCoy Wants to Play Two more Years

LeSean McCoy has nothing left to prove.

The running back is already the Eagles’ all-time leader in career yards, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, and last week he was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.

He’s not ready to be done, yet, though.

McCoy went on SiriusXM NFL Radio over the weekend and said, physically, he feels up to the challenge of playing for another two years.

"If it doesn't go well, just let your body talk to you,” said McCoy. “My body feels fine."

The challenge for McCoy now is finding another team. He is a free agent, and a soon-to-be 32-year-old one at that, with nearly 3,000 NFL touches and long list of blitz pickups and blocks on his resume.

McCoy told SiriusXM NFL that there are teams he is looking at, but the new reality in the NFL due to the coronavirus pandemic has hampered his efforts to find one.

"I'm just waiting for the right moment,” said McCoy. “This stuff is tricky right now, because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits.

“I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that's waiting for me. The teams I'm looking at right now are those teams. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team."

The Eagles could very well be one of those teams. They have made the playoffs the past three seasons and have a roster that should challenge for the postseason again in 2020.

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, a former teammate of McCoy’s when the two were in Philly at the beginning of their careers, has been active on Instagram trying to recruit McCoy.

There is certainly an opening or two on the Eagles’ roster for a running back, with just three at the moment: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Elijah Holyfield.

A veteran presence such as McCoy could prove to be valuable, if he is prepared to accept a diminished role in the offense and do the right things off the field, which is something he has struggled with in the past.

McCoy’s resume could be a benefit to Sanders, who will turn 23 next month, Scott, who turns 25 later this month, and Holyfield, who is just 22.

Being named to the all-decade team certainly speaks volumes to his career, and was an honor that McCoy told SiriusXM NFL that he never saw coming.

"I didn't know about it,” said McCoy. “I was surprised. People called me from my PR firm; friends, family, hit me up about it. I didn't know anything about it. I'm excited. I really am.

"Sometimes as ballplayers we're so critical of ourselves, so it's cool to see how the outside kind of views us as players."

While with the Eagles, McCoy ran for 6,792 yards to push Wilbert Montgomery into second on the all-time franchise list. McCoy also won a rushing title in 2013 with 1,607 yards and had six seasons with 1,000-plus yards during the decade.

Whether or not he is the veteran presence the Eagles would like to have back remains to be seen. Certainly, the team will look for a running back during the draft, which runs from April 23-25, or after the draft when they can sign undrafted free agents.