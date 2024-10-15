Lions Could Acquire Ex-Eagles Star After Aidan Hutchinson Injury
There will be some serious moves in the near future across the National Football League.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is just a few weeks away and will pass on Nov. 5. There could be some stars on the move, and the trades already have started. The Las Vegas Raiders sent superstar receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday.
He won't be the only star on the move, and the next superstar who could be playing elsewhere soon certainly is former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick.
Reddick currently is a member of the New York Jets, but the team gave him the option of looking for a trade partner on Tuesday.
It's unclear where he will land, but Bleacher Report's Alex Kay floated the Detroit Lions as fit after losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
"The Jets' decision to trade for Haason Reddick has failed to pan out in spectacular fashion," Kay said. "With the 30-year-old continuing to hold out and Gang Green seemingly unlikely to cave to his demands after resisting this long, the Jets may prefer to end the standoff by sending him to a squad desperate for pass-rushing talent.
"If the Lions put a respectable offer on the table that helps the Jets recoup something in the neighborhood of the conditional third-round pick they gave up for Reddick, it could be enough to convince New York's brass to move on from this situation."
Now that the Jets brought in Adams, could they send the former Eagles star away in a different deal?
