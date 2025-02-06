Lions Eyeing Eagles Super Bowl Champ For New Role: Report
One former Philadelphia Eagles star is being eyed for a new role.
Former Eagles Pro Bowl Running back Darren Sproles hasn't played in a National Football League game since 2019. He spent the final six years of his career as a member of the Eagles and was a part of the 2018 Super Bowl-winning team.
Sproles was a phenomenal player and was a part of the league's All-2010s Team and joined the Eagles personnel consultant in 2020.
The former Eagles star could have a chance at a new role in the near future. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247Sports reported on Thursday that the Detroit Lions are "expected to interview" Sproles for a role on the team's staff.
"The Lions are expected to interview ex-NFL star running back Darren Sproles for a role on their staff, sources tell CBS Sports/247Sports," Zenitz said. "Sproles, who is getting into coaching, has been a popular name this cycle. Has garnered interest for both college and NFL RB coach jobs."
This is an intriguing update. There hasn't been too much smoke around Sproles over the last few weeks as the coaching searches have heated up across the league. Sproles was a 14-year NFL veteran who saw plenty of success throughout his career. If he lands with the Lions, he certainly will bring positive experience and a Super Bowl pedigree to the organization.
There isn't information on when a potential interview could take place, but keep an eye on him in the coming weeks.
