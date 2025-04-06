Lions Fan-Favorite Defends Eagles In Controversial Debate
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news a lot recently thanks in large part to their "Tush Push" play.
It's somewhat surprising how much people have been talking about this play. The Eagles found a way to upgrade the typical quarterback sneak play and take it to another level. Other teams can do the same thing the Eagles can, but no one else has been able to find the same level of success.
This led the Green Bay Packers to try to get the play banned this offseason. It's picked up some steam, but the issue was tabled at the recent NFL Owners Meetings. This doesn't mean that the battle is over, though. It could pick up once again as soon as May. But, 24 votes are needed to ban the play as the request currently is written.
People have come out on both sides of the discussion recently and one person who came to the Eagles' defense is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as shared by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"I am of the school that they found something and it’s up to everybody else to stop it. So I’m a hard yes," Campbell said as transcribed by Smith. "We don’t run that. Jared Goff, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to quarterback sneak, but we don’t do that."
It's surprising how much discussion this play has had about it. It doesn't sound like it's stopping any time soon too.
