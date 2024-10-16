Lions 'Reached Out' About Blockbuster Deal For Ex-Eagles Superstar
Could a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles be on the move in the very near future?
It sounds like there at least has been talks about a possible deal.
Former Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick has been the talk of the trade market all season to this point. There has been trade speculation since before the season even began as he has been holding out from the New York Jets.
There is a chance that the Jets and Reddick will resolve their issues, but he also could be traded. New York permitted him to seek a trade this week, and possible landing spots already have been speculated.
One team that has been mentioned as a fit is the Detroit Lions. Detroit could use a boost on defense, and that was true even before the Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson for the year. Now, Hutchinson is out, and the Lions reportedly have "reached out" to the Jets about a possible deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Haason Reddick would be an obvious player the Lions can inquire about, and I've been told they have reached out," Fowler said. "Reddick's recent hiring of agent Drew Rosenhaus, who is known for getting deals done expeditiously, could improve his chances of either staying with the Jets or facilitating a trade. Multiple teams have long believed the Jets have no choice but to cut ties eventually, and Detroit would be smart to at least attempt a deal."
Reddick has four straight seasons with at least 11 sacks under his belt. It's unclear if the Jets would consider a move because a trade to the NFC would alter their deal with Philadelphia. The Eagles originally were set to get a third-round pick in the 2026 draft, but Reddick landing in the NFC would it a second-round pick instead.
The two-time Pro Bowler is worth watching over the next few weeks.