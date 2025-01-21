Lions Suggested As Fit For Eagles' $10 Million Star: 'Top Priority'
The Detroit Lions aren't in the position that they likely wanted to be at this point.
Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the NFC and had Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions were knocked out of the playoffs by the Washington Commanders, though, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Now, the Lions are home and already have lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could soon leave the team as well.
There are a lot of changes coming and the Lions will need to find ways to bolster the defense this offseason. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took a look at what the Lions need to do this offseason and said adding an edge rusher is a "top priority." One player he suggested as a fit is Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat.
"Adding another edge-rusher could be the top priority," Knox said. "Detroit needed edge-rushing help even before Aidan Hutchinson's injury, and while it did land Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline, there's room for another sack artist.
"Expect the Lions to consider free agents like Azeez Ojulari, Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick. If a pass-rusher like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, or Trey Hendrickson becomes available in a trade, for whatever reason, Holmes will probably pounce."
Sweat is just 27 years old and is going to enter free agency coming off an eight-sack season and making $10 million in 2024. The one-time Pro Bowler surely will cash in whether it is with the Eagles, Lions, or another team.
More NFL: Eagles Could Be Preparing To Dump $51 Million 26-Year-Old