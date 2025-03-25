Long-Forgotten Eagles Castoff Got WHAT Contract From Patriots?!?
Remember Christian Elliss, Eagles fans?
In case you've forgotten, Elliss joined Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent most of the season on the Eagles practice squad, appearing in just one game, before playing in six games the following season, mostly in a special teams role. After being active for 12 games in 2023, Elliss was released late in the season and claimed by the New England Patriots, who played him in four games down the stretch.
Then last season happened. After top linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley went down with a torn pectoral muscle, the Patriots thrust Elliss into a starting role -- and he ran with it. The 26-year-old finished the campaign with 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five QB hits and one fumble recovery.
Elliss entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and was assigned a right-of-first-refusal tag. Many assumed he was set to leave New England after the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to an offer sheet, but the Patriots surprisingly matched the offer, locking Elliss in for another season in New England.
Well, now we have the contract details. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Elliss' deal is worth $13.5 million over two years.
That's a stunning contract for a primary special-teamer unceremoniously released by the Eagles. Credit to Elliss for making the most of an opportunity on a terrible foot team.
Of course, the Eagles recently paid a once-discarded linebacker who authored his own career renaissance in 2024. After signing with Philly on a one-year prove-it deal last offseason, Zack Baun became a First-Team All-Pro and was rewarded with a three-year, $51 million contract.
Let Baun and Elliss both serve as reminders that there are diamonds in the rough all across the NFL. You just need to find them.
