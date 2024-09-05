Longtime Eagles Starter Could End Up Leaving Team After 2024 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles are just about to kick of Week 1 action in the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia is looking to bounce back after a tough end of the 2023 season and looks fantastic on paper heading into the new. The Eagles will begin the new season on Friday against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
With the new season approaching, FanSided's Cem Yolbulan put together a list of 12 players who could be entering their final seasons in Philadelphia. One player he mentioned was cornerback Avonte Maddox.
"Even though this one would hurt, there is a good chance this is the final season of Avonte Maddox in an Eagles uniform," Yolbulan said. "As much as most fans would love to see a talented, home-grown Eagle continue his career in Philadelphia, availability concerns about him might be too big at this point. He only played 13 games in the last two years, after all.
"When Maddox plays, he is effective. He is versatile as he can line up anywhere in the defensive backfield. That is a valuable type of defender to have around. However, the Eagles added Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the draft. Those players are the frontrunners to take the majority of the snaps in the slot, the position where the Eagles have primarily used Maddox over the last couple of years. DeJean has the versatility Maddox used to provide since being drafted back in 2018."
Maddox and the Eagles will look to put the 2023 season behind them starting on Friday.
