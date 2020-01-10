Results are in for Eagles Rookie Class

PHILADELPHIA – Thank goodness for second-round running back Miles Sanders, otherwise the Eagles would not have gotten much from their most recent draft class.

First-round pick Andre Dillard got some time at tackle, playing 29 percent of the offensive snaps and making four starts, including one disastrous one at right tackle that was so bad he was benched at halftime.

Other than that, oh, and 10 catches by second-round selection J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, that was it.

Fifth-round quarterback Clayton Thorson didn’t make it to the starting line of the season after being released at the end of August. Fourth-round defensive end Shareef Miller at least made the roster, but he didn’t play a snap.

Of course, the class was only five players.

This year the Eagles are expected to have 10 draft picks, and the Eagles will try to cash in as they look to infuse the team with youth, which was something general manager Howie Roseman said on Wednesday.

“I think one of the things is just having the opportunity to have a little bit more resources in terms of draft picks than we've had in the past,” said Roseman. “I think the big thing for us is, because we haven't had a large number of picks, we have to hit on more of them, and volume is important to us going forward.

“Nobody in the draft - I think we look at all the teams that are still playing now and they have missed on picks, high picks. Everyone is going to miss on them. We don't want to, but you have to increase your volume to give yourself a better shot.”

The Eagles certainly hit on Sanders, who should in consideration for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sanders led the team in rushing with 818 yards, adding three touchdowns, and was third in receiving with 50 receptions for 509 yards and another three scores.

Dillard played well enough to have confidence in him taking over for Jason Peters, which could be next season.

“I feel this year has really helped me a lot to be confident that I would be able to do it next year if I’m called upon to do that,” said Dillard. “I’m really grateful that I got to start a few games this year and step in every once in a while. It’s really given me a gauge on how the live action is on this big of a stage and playing against the best of the best.”

For Arcega-Whiteside, this is an important offseason after a disappointing year.

“I got one (season) under my belt,” said Arcega-Whiteside. “The only way to go is up. I’m going to attack this offseason and become the player that I know I can be for this team. And go out there and do it.”

Arcega-Whiteside added that the adjustment to the pro game was more difficult than he thought it would be.

“You get a lot of things thrown at you,” he said. “It’s just a matter of timing. Everything is different, the game’s the same but everything else is different. I’ve done it once, seen it, gone through it, the next time around I’ll be better.”

The last time Miller missed a season when he left high school in Philadelphia for Penn State and redshirted as a freshman.

Miller said he was disappointed in his lack of a role in his rookie season with the Eagles after playing well in the preseason.

“In the beginning it was ups and down, but I have to accept my role and make the most out of it and get better,” said Miller. “I felt like if I complained, got mad about not playing, I wasn’t going to be able to be develop and I felt selfish. I’m not a selfish player. My time is going to come and I’m going to put that work in the offseason and it’s going to be different for me.”

Miller was motivated by some in his hometown that questioned him repeatedly why he couldn’t get on the field.

“It was kind of hard, said Miller. “Getting drafted by your hometown, people want to know what’s up, why aren’t you playing, stuff like that. Again, I felt like I had to explain myself. I understand how things were operating for me.

“God has a plan for me, so I felt like I had a lot of people saying this and that, a lot of people doubting me and stuff like that, but that’s cool. I just want the people who were talking like that to keep the same energy and I’m going to go into this offseason, put my head down and grind like I always do.”