Matt Corral on Eagles' List of 30 Prospect Visits

Here's more on the Ole Miss quarterback as well as several others who are known to be visiting South Philly

The Eagles aren’t acting like they will wait until 2023 to take a quarterback with the draft capital hijacked from the New Orleans Saints in a trade earlier in the week.

Matt Corral, considered one of the top five quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that he will be visiting the Eagles during the pre-draft process.

That’s significant because each NFL team is allowed just 30 official visits prior to the draft.

Should the Eagles want Corral, they may have to move up to get him. One recent mock draft has the Panthers taking him at No. 6.

But if he is there when the Eagles pick at No. 15, well, you just never what GM Howie Roseman has in store.

Corral is 6-foot-1, 205, and threw 49 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his final two seasons at Mississippi while running for 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns in that time.

He cut his interception total from 14 two years ago to five last season despite throwing 31 more passes.

“It was really understanding the defenses, understanding drop eight and what teams are trying to accomplish in drop eight because as we all know after that Arkansas game in 2020, everyone started doing the drop eight to us,” said Corral when asked at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March to detail his growth from 2020 to 2021.

“Everyone wanted to stop the big play. Understanding that, taking what the defense gives you, drawing up the defense, drawing up our concepts, where is the ball going against this defense in this concept and rep after rep, and understanding where the ball is going in every concept. That definitely helped from 2020 to 2021.”

Cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner USA Today SIZE: 6-3, 190 40-speed: 4.41 2021 stats: 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions Defensive tackle Jordan Davis John Hardcastle/Maxwell Football Club Size: 6-6, 341 40-speed: 4.78 2021 stats: 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux USA Today Size: 6-4, 254 40-speed: 4.58 2021 stats: 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt USA Today Size: 6-3, 304 40-speed: 4.77 2021 stats: 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Cornerback Andrew Booth USA Today Size: 6-0, 194 40-speed: Unknown 2021 stats: 37 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions Offensive tackle Tyler Smith USA Today Size: 6-5, 324 40-speed: 5.02 2021 stats: Nothing measurable Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey USA Today Size: 6-4, 290 40 speed: 4.89 2021 stats: 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks Cornerback/kick returner Marcus Jones USA Today Size: 5-8, 174 Speed: Unknown 2021 stats: 47 tackles, 5 interceptions; 34.0 yard average on 15 kickoff returns with 2 touchdowns, 14.4 yard average on 26 punt returns with two touchdowns

Corral did not throw at the Combine due to a high ankle sprain suffered in the Rebels’ bowl game, but the Eagles held a meeting with him at the Combine.

Two other notables about Corral:

First, Brian Johnson recruited him when the current Eagles’ QB coach was at the University of Florida. Johnson even paid a visit to Corral’s home.

Second, Ole Miss utilized an RPO-heavy offense.

“Just because it was an RPO offense and we did run a lot of it, every run play was an RPO doesn’t mean I don’t understand defense. That was part of the reason why I came (to the Combine) so teams knew I do understand the game of football.”

The Eagles’ top-30 visits list is shaping up.

The past two years most of the visits have been virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Eagles drafted three of their 30 visits in 2020 - Jalen Reagor Davion Taylor, and K’Von Wallace – and signed another as an undrafted free agent – Raequan Williams.

Last year, they had a virtual interview with Landon Dickerson, who they took in the second round, and Tay Gowan, who the Eagles traded for during the season.

Of course, you can’t have everybody, but the list is a big deal.

Here are others who will reportedly visit South Philly:

TRADE-UP CANDIDATES

These are the players who the Eagles would likely have to move up to get:

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati. They missed out on Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain last year, so maybe this time the Eagles make a big move up to make sure they don’t whiff again on the top corner prospect in the draft.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon. At one time, he was considered to be a candidate to be the first player taken overall, but some inconsistent tape squashed that. Still, he won’t fall outside the top 10, and if he does it won’t be much further.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. At 6-6, 341, he would make Fletcher Cox look small. No easy feat. Asked at the Maxwell Football Awards banquet about potentially and eventually replacing one of the franchise’s best-ever players, Davis said:

“Fletcher is an amazing person, he's an amazing individual and amazing player. So, to be able to follow in his footsteps and do my own thing and you know, like, create my own name wherever I go, whether that's with the Eagles or not - just to be able to create my own legacy and create my own name is an honor."

STAY PUT

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia. This is a name linked to the Eagles in many mock drafts, and Wyatt makes sense if they stay where they are with the 15th overall pick.

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson. The Eagles have a plethora of possible CB2s, but Booth could rise to the top of the heap.

SECOND-ROUND OPTIONS

These are the players the Eagles could potentially get with their 51st overall pick or perhaps move up slightly:

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa. Could the Eagles be looking for Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement?

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma. The Senior Bowl MVP could be a solid choice should the Eagles go in a different direction in the first round.

LATER-ROUND OPTION

Marcus Jones, CB/KR, Houston. The Eagles have a need for a kickoff/punt returner and Jones can do both very well and could even develop into a solid backup slot corner despite his 5-8 frame.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.